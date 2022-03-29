The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Symphony Orchestra will perform Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait" in a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, April 1, in Angelle Hall Auditorium on campus.
UL Lafayette President Joseph Savoie will be the narrator for this performance.
"The Lincoln Portrait" is one of Copland's most popular pieces. It was commissioned during the early years of World War II by conductor Andre Kostelanetz for a program of three new works by American composers.
Copland chose excerpts from Lincoln's own words for the narration. The score includes quotations from "Springfield Mountain" and "Camptown Races."
According to Copland, he "hoped to suggest something of the mysterious sense of fatality that surrounds Lincoln's personality. The challenge was to compose something simple, yet interesting enough to fit Lincoln."
The piece has been performed on many significant occasions and with innumerable narrators, among them Carl Sandburg, William Warfield, Eleanor Roosevelt, James Earl Jones and Copland himself.
This concert also will feature graduate student Louisa Peng performing the first movement from Grieg’s "Piano Concerto in A Minor" and UL School of Music faculty members Andrea Loewy, Michael Blaney and Yuling Huang-Davie performing Ibert's "Duex Interludes."
Admission is free.