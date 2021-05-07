"I came from the streets and God intervened in my life," said Williams, the apostle and founder of New Reconciliation Ministry in Baker. "I come from the neighborhood where there's a lot of drug trafficking and things like that. I've had my share of trouble with the law, and the very same community where I got in trouble, God allowed me to plant a ministry."
Williams, 48, started New Reconciliation at his home in 2017. The church found a building in 2018 before settling into its current location at 910 Main St. in 2020.
"Our mission and our vision is to win and reconcile people back to Christ, give them godly leaders and help people be set free and delivered, saved," he said. "We want to be impactful, not just to the city and this community, but we want to have an impact on the nation."
Before Williams could make an impact in winning souls for Christ, he first had to win over incredulous friends and associates in the neighborhood with long memories of Williams before he was saved.
"People who knew me can be kind of difficult," said Williams, who got saved 15 years ago. "In the beginning, they really thought it was because of what I've been through — that I was only making a change because I had gotten into trouble. People said, 'It's not real. It's fake.'"
Over time, people started to believe Williams' change of heart was real.
"I've had friends come up to me and say, 'We thought you were playing. We really didn't think you were going to last this long with it. We were waiting on you to come back — come back to the streets,'" he said.
Williams hasn't gone back to the streets — except to minister.
His transformation began when he was 20 years old and was forced to serve a 90-day jail sentence for a misdemeanor simple assault charge after a neighborhood fight.
"Those were the longest 90 days of my life," said Williams, who said he had a penchant for fighting. "I think that's what started to shape my life. … My mother didn't raise me like that, but we still do what we do. Then, not having my father in my life and dealing with that came with a lot of anger."
Soon after his release, Williams landed a job with a Baton Rouge pipe supplier. He started out making minimum wage but over 26 years, worked his way up to maintenance supervisor with a six-figure salary — or perhaps, as Williams said, God worked it out for him.
"He favored me with that and maintained it. I didn't see going to a job making $7.25 an hour. Many people thought I wouldn't stay, but I hung in there," he said.
Williams said God started to progressively promote not only in the natural and spiritual realms. As his job grew, so did his relationship with God.
But his situation on the job took a turn in March when he was laid off.
"It was scary because I was making good money," he said. "That's a challenge. You want to kick and scream, but I trust God."
With the encouragement of co-workers and supervisors who recognized his passion, Williams realized God had been getting him ready to answer his call into full-time ministry.
"I learned at work how to deal with people and management and training, so when I came out, God was preparing me for ministry through work," he said.
Williams actually felt God "ordain" him a few years prior.
During a men's conference, he was gathered around the altar with many others and imagined oil being poured on his head.
"I was asking everybody, 'Who poured oil on me?' and everybody said, 'We did not pour oil on you.' … Then, God confirmed to me he called me. … God really began to train me through being yielded to his spirit. He just began to show me, direct me and he began to guide me."
Williams said he's been able to devote himself to ministry fully thanks to the blessings of God, others sowing into his life and ministry and the help of his wife, Prophetess Pamela Williams, who is a nurse. He said God continues to bless him and his blended family of nine children.
"I know if you take care of God's house, he will take care of your house," Williams said.
Williams attended House of Judah Ministry and Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Rouge before starting New Reconciliation in his home, realizing the substantial responsibility that comes with leading a church.
He gets guidance from Psalms 141, which among other requests, asks God to "set a guard over my mouth, keep watch over the door of my lips" and help keep eyes "fixed" on the Lord.
"Anything I do can affect somebody else's life," he said. "If I go out there and do the wrong things, just go hanging out and doing some things, that may cause somebody to stumble. It may cause somebody else's walk with God to be hindered because of the respect and reverence they have for me. … I want to represent (God) in everything that I do."
Developing godly leaders is one of New Reconciliation's missions, along with evangelism and discipleship.
New Reconciliation holds "Unveiling" conferences each year for men and women to worship, for fellowship and to have frank discussions on topics such as depression, addictions, rejection and more.
"It's taking the masks off," Williams said. "We want people to be free from the bondage that they're in … unveiling those dark areas in your life."
Pamela Williams said the church recently had a men's conference and is planning a three-day conference in July for the family.
"The main goal is to get the man healed, then the family can be made whole, and I know that's how we can begin helping our community."