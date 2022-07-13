Slice them, dice them or waffle them. No matter how they’re cut, French fries are a universal favorite. Though the origin of the French fry is controversial, it seems to be the number of variations that causes uproar.
Are tater tots considered French fries? What about tornado potatoes? While social media argues that there are 18 types of fries — or maybe there are 30, we appreciate the variety.
Today, July 13, is National French Fry Day, and Baton Rouge is home to some of the best. Looking for duck fat fries? Check. Crawfish fries? Check again.
In Louisiana, people tend to go big or go home in the culinary arena, and French fries are no exception.
Fat Cow, located at 4350 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, a fan favorite, offers Parmesan and duck fat fries. Fat Cow’s menu describes the side as “house fries tossed with rich, delicious duck fat and Parmesan cheese.” They also offer bacon cheese fries, which are covered in the cheese of your choice and topped with “Benton’s apple smoked bacon.”
If you’re looking for something with a little more heartburn, try tasting the crawfish fries from The Chimes, located at 3357 Highland Road or 10870 Coursey Blvd. in Baton Rouge. This mound of fries includes a pepper jack sauce, fried crawfish tails, green onions and a three-cheese blend.
For some, fries are a vehicle for dipping — and when it comes to dipping fries, it’s difficult to beat the local standard, Cane’s with Cane’s sauce (which would even make cardboard taste good — but today is not National Cardboard Day).
Speaking of dipping your fries, in Lafayette, Pop’s Poboys, 740 Jefferson Street in Lafayette, has what many consider to be the best fries around. Chef Colin Cormier experimented for weeks with various potatoes and cooking methods to land on what he believes to be the best fry around. (We won’t argue.) Combining Pop’s fries along with their three-day-to-make Ranch dressing is the stuff of which dreams are made.
Pop’s does not stand alone in the delicious fries department in Acadiana. At 631 Jefferson St., in Lafayette, Pamplona’s duck fat fries, which come in a cone, with sprinkles of truffles, can hold their own to fries across the land.
Maybe gravy is your favorite dipping sauce. If that’s the case, Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar at 250 W. Lee Drive in Baton Rouge, is the place to go. Their menu boasts three different types of fry appetizers. One option, the debris fries, includes seasoned fries topped with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, homemade roast beef and gravy. Still not enough flavor? It’s served with their homemade ranch sauce, too.
French fries can be served in many forms and cuts, but if you’d rather eat the sauce more than the fry, Atomic Burger has you covered. Located at 5909 Creek Centre Drive, Baton Rouge, the restaurant offers six different sauces to experiment with: Atomic Burger sauce, spicy ketchup, roasted garlic aioli, truffle mayo, sriracha mayo and barbecue sauce, according to kitchen worker Marisa Grace. Their fries are cooked to perfection — crispy enough to crunch and soft enough to taste the potato. They’re seasoned with a dash of salt, as the sauce is the main event here.
Waffle, steak, crinkle-cut or curly, crispy or mushy, fries are enjoyed in all shapes and sizes. In honor of National French Fry Day, enjoy your favorite type for dinner. We won’t judge you if that includes the ones at the bottom of the bag. What are your favorites?