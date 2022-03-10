A little know-how and insight changes the game of birding — and has been known to offer more than a passing surge of joy. In fact, scientific evidence abounds to show that the happiness birds bring isn’t just a passing thing.
One study by the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research made the connection between greater bird biodiversity and increased life-satisfaction.
Good news for South Louisiana — the research shows that people who live near natural areas with more bird species were demonstrably happier. One detail of the research says that seeing 10% more bird species generates a level of satisfaction on par with a 10% raise.
Here are some classes and local resources to help you take your birding skills to the next level.
Backyard Birdwatching, LSU OLLI program
- 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 14, 21, 28, Hilltop Arboretum
- This course will cover attracting birds to your yard, using binoculars and field guides, identification of common birds, all about hummingbirds, and information about the birdwatching resources in Louisiana.
- Registration required.
Saturday Morning with the Birds
- 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. March 19, Hilltop Arboretum
- Walking tour to discover and observe resident and migrant birds, led by bird watcher and naturalist Harriett Pooler
- Bring binoculars, and bug spray if it is humid.
- Online preregistration required; members $15/nonmembers $20 at www.lsu.edu/hilltop/programs/adult/bird_watching.php, (225) 767-6916, or hilltop@lsu.edu.
LSU Burden, “Birding at Burden”
- A guide that can be downloaded or available on request in person inside the Ione Burden Conference and Information Center and inside the Rural Life Museum Visitors Center.
- The brochure has a detailed map and legend of six birding loops, images of birds, descriptions about each of the loops, and bird species most likely to occur on the grounds of Botanic Gardens at Burden. The numbers next to each species correspond to numbered birding loops.
- LSU Burden offers guided bird walks one Saturday each month. A special bird enthusiast will lead a small group of guests through a selection of birding loops at Burden. Admission is $10 per person and preregistration is required.
Baton Rouge Audubon Society
- Sponsors monthly guided bird walks at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp and Nature Center starting at 7 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month.
- No registration is required, but dress for the weather and bring your binoculars. Meet in the parking lot; there is a $3 park admission fee.
Cornell Lab of Ornithology
- Offers online courses designed for every level of bird enthusiast, videos and learning games and Bird Sleuth, a program for grades K-12 students to learn about birds.
Wild Birds Unlimited, 8342 Perkins Road, (225) 408-0600
- Join their email list and receive invitations to scheduled guided bird walks.
Field Guides
- “Kaufmann Field Guide to Birds of North America” by Kenn Kaufman
- “The Sibley Guide to Birds of Eastern North America, 2nd Edition” by David Sibley
- “A Birder’s Guide to Louisiana” by Richard Gibbons, Roger Breedlove and Charles Lyon (free to download)
- “Birds of Louisiana: A Guide to Common and Notable Species” by Greg Homel (a foldable pocket guide)
Organizations
- Louisiana Ornithological Society (www.losbird.org)
- Baton Rouge Audubon Society (www.braudubon.org)
- Orleans Audubon Society (www.jjaudubon.net)
Phone Apps
- eBird
- Merlin Bird ID
- Audubon Bird Guide
- iBird Interactive Field Guide