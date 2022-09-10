St. Aloysius Catholic Church Stephen Ministry's 10-week grief support book study will continue into November.
Morning and evening sessions are offered for the study, written by Dr. Alan Wolfelt.
Morning sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 9 in the church's Pastoral Service Center Conference Room, 2025 Stuart Ave. Evening sessions (accordingly with the number of registered attendance) will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays in the and continue every Thursdays through Nov. 3 in the same location.
The support group on Wednesdays will be led by Dana Territo, Stephen Ministry leader, who has been trained at the Alan Wolfelt Loss and Transition Center in Colorado as well as facilitated by other Stephen Ministry members.
Materials are $25, which include the book and journal.
If you or someone you know are experiencing loss and sadness and would like to register for this support group, contact the church office at (225) 343-6657.
Retreat in Metairie
Magnificat, Metairie Chapter, will sponsor a weekend retreat Friday to Sunday, Sept. 23-25, at the Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center, Metairie.
The retreat master is the Rev. Philip Scott, who founded a community of priests, sisters and brothers called the “Family of Jesus.”
For more information and to register, call (504) 884-6152.