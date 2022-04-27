In anticipation of Garth Brooks' little singalong this weekend in Tiger Stadium, we thought it would be fun to shake things up — with the lyrics to "Callin' Baton Rouge," that is.
So we put out the call (catch that?) for readers' suggestions for updates to the iconic song's words in order to match today's phone technology. We heard from armchair lyricists as close as the Capital City and as far away as Indiana. We also learned that some Brooks fans didn't even like the thought of changing those late 1970s lyrics, and told us so in no uncertain terms (those who dropped expletives, you're forgiven). Those fans probably didn't embrace Chris Gaines (Brooks' fictional rock persona circa 1999), either.
But from those who played along, we share these seven memorable song lyric switch-ups, which we plan to pass on to the country superstar himself on Friday.
Here we go!
— Judy Bergeron
"And I see a truck stop sign ahead, so I change lanes
I need a cup of coffee and a message to my babe
Callin’ Baton Rouge.
Oh my darlin won’t you call me up too?
I gotta send my love down to Baton Rouge
Hurry up, before the data’s outta time
I gotta talk to the girl just one more time."
Emma Hulse, Baton Rouge
"Hey Siri, won’t you put me on through?
got to send my love down to Baton Rouge
Hurry up get her on the line
I got to text that girl just one more time."
Billy Lewis, Denham Springs
"Now in my mind I see Samantha's angel eyes
But it's been fifteen years since we both recognized
That a life out on the road don't make a happy home.
Still when I think of her I wanna grab my telephone …
And call Baton Rouge."
Kevin Hardy, Denham Springs
"A flashback of what we shared shows me a sign
Fresh memories got me focused on your love and mine
Every truck stop I see got me thinking of pulling over so I can call you with no distractions
Callin' Baton Rouge."
Brenda Beavers, Baton Rouge
"A replay of last night's events are on my phone
Except a pic or two erased and now they're gone
And I see a cell store sign ahead, so I change lanes
I need to charge my phone and try her number once again
Textin' Baton Rouge.
5G service let my call go on through
I gotta send my love down to Baton Rouge.
I hope the signal doesn't drop this time
I gotta talk to the girl just one more time.
Hello, Samantha dear, I hope you've got wifi
And it won't take too long to charge that old phone of mine."
Robert "Buck" Rogers Jr., Shelbyville, Indiana
"Locator, won't you show me my phone?
Got to get to my phone so I'm not alone
Hurry up and connect the Wi-Fi
So I can find my phone and tell her I'm her guy
Hello Samantha dear, I hope you're feeling fine
And it won't be long till I find my phone this time
But until then you can DM all the time.
#Tagging Baton Rouge."
Julie Lomb, Baton Rouge
"A video of last night's events plays on my phone
Except a scene or two Twitter’s fact checkin’ on their own
And I see a Buc-ee's sign up ahead, so I change lanes
I need a cup of coffee and a phone chargin’ cord
Callin' Baton Rouge."
Matt Galey, Zachary