Government Street's annual transformation into a colorful arts hub is just around the corner, with White Light Night set to take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, Nov 18.
This year will mark the festival's 25th anniversary. Sixty businesses will be involved with, as usual, plenty of art, music and local goods on offer — and, of course, free wine.
Mid City Merchants President Garrett Kemp said the night — which is Mid City's largest arts festival — is typically the busiest of the year for many local businesses.
"It'll have a Christmas-market kind of feel, with local gifts, local art and local food," he said. "There have been a lot of new businesses opening on Government Street, and we're really excited to get them involved in the busiest night of the year."
The event takes place along the Mid City leg of Government Street. Beginning with the cluster of shops off Jefferson Highway, including the Elizabethan Gallery and Brew Ha-Ha, activity stretches to the Family and Youth Service Center and the Electric Depot closer to downtown.
While there won't be a shuttle this year, the area's bike lanes and sidewalks will make getting around easy. Police will be on the scene to help with traffic control.
As well as encouraging use of the bike lanes, Kemp encouraged people to travel together if opting to drive down.
"We'd like to advise people to rideshare or carpool, given there will be limited parking on the night," he said.
"But above all, come prepared to have a good time and support local business. It's what it's all about."
More details about the night, including parking spots and participating businesses, can be found at midcitymerchantsbr.org.