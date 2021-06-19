Four students from Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Baton Rouge and six from St. Peter Chanel School in Paulina are among the winners in Family Rosary's 26th annual "Try Prayer! It Works!" contest, which encourages students to express their faith through art, video, poetry and prose.
The contest focuses on family faith enrichment in the home, according to a news release, with the goal of bringing the Catholic church's teachings to life around the dinner table with discussion prompts, reflection questions, prayer ideas and creativity.
Children and teens from Catholic schools, home schools, parishes and other Catholic organizations used their creative skills to depict in various forms how their families are united through prayer and faith. This year's theme was “Do Whatever He Tells You” (John 2:5), and it encouraged families to reflect on and discuss Mary’s words at the Wedding at Cana.
Entries are judged on content, ability to capture and interpret the theme, artistic and technical proficiency and adherence to rules. Winners and sponsoring organizations each receive $100.
Family Rosary was founded in 1942 by the Rev. Patrick Peyton, who was declared Venerable in 2017.
Winners from Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School are:
Video: Emoiree Rogers, fourth grade
Prose: Lucy Mann, third grade; Hayes Joseph Arabie, fourth grade
Poetry: Juliana Sanches, third grade
Winners from St. Peter Chanel School are:
Artwork: Allie Rae Bourgeois, first grade; Gia Louque, fourth grade; Ava Berthelot, fifth grade
Prose: Alex Waguespack, eighth grade
Poetry: Laynie Lynn LeBlanc, fourth grade; Leah Dale LeBlanc, sixth grade