Grocery shopping is changing.
Convenient locations, lower prices, double coupons and senior day discounts have been eclipsed by pickup service and home delivery. Fighting the crowds or standing in a slow checkout line can be a “thing of the past,” if you select one of these new options. Just email your grocery list and conveniently pick them up at your convenience or have them delivered to your home. What a concept!
In my hometown in the 1940s, we had similar options.
You could pick up the phone and just say to Mrs. Cora, the local telephone operator, “I would like to speak to Mrs. Mayeaux or Mr. Tony,” two of the grocery store owners. When the store answered, you would place your order. There might be a short discussion about what good cuts of meat were available that day or if there were really good apples or fresh green beans.
Usually within an hour, the groceries would be delivered. A knock on the back screen door signaled their arrival. “Come on in,” mother would call out if she was not in the immediate vicinity of the unlocked back door, and the delivery man would leave them on the kitchen table. If time permitted, there might be a shared cup of coffee or a Coke over a discussion of the weather or latest town news. There was no exchange of money. Purchases were put “on the bill” at the grocery.
You could also put your groceries “on the bill” when shopping in the store. All purchases would be paid for at the end of the month. Each customer had a paper receipt book with their name written across the top, filed in a cardboard box under the counter by the cash register.
I truly appreciate the convenience that online shopping provides. Two of my sons routinely use the pickup service.
As a retiree, however, I have a whole different perspective.
I still enjoy my weekly grocery shopping time at Walmart. I go early, usually on a day that I do not go to the gym, so I can get in additional walking. I go through the store, looking at new items, comparing prices and taking advantage of a special that was not on my iPhone list.
Every so often, I see Mr. Bunch, the father of a former student, who updates me on his son. Often I see Angela, who used to cut my hair. She would brighten anyone’s day! We exchange hugs and small talk. I would never cross paths with these two individuals otherwise, and I enjoy our brief encounters and the sharing of light conversation.
I know that there may soon come a time when I will need to take advantage of these services, but for now, I’m not quite ready for virtual grocery shopping or to revisit home delivery.
— Fowler lives in Baton Rouge
