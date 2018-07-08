Until eight years ago, Toni Phillips didn’t think much about the dangers of falling. Then she fell.
Now she's made it her job to help others recognize those hazards.
Phillips, 68, teaches senior adults how to avoid the kind of accidents far too common for their age group. Her program, called One Up, involves physical and mental training to prevent falls or to minimize damage when they happen. She has monthly sessions at two senior living centers and a church in the Baton Rouge area, and she is looking to do more.
The alternative, she said, is unacceptable.
“It’s horrifying. It’s really frightening when you think one in three people 65 and older will fall,” Phillips said. “Fifty percent of the people who are going to have a hip replacement will never go home again. They will have to live in a senior care or rehabilitation facility; 25 percent of them will die. Six months, they’ll die. Traumatic brain injuries.”
Phillips beat those odds, but not without a struggle. In the process, she learned her new life’s work.
The Metairie native and Baton Rouge resident was a science teacher at East Iberville School when, in 2010, she fell in the school garden, striking her hip on landscaping timber. The injury led to hip replacement surgery. After eight physical therapy visits, Phillips was on her own.
Before her fall, she worked out daily plus hiked and kayaked. It took two years to get back to where she could walk normally.
Phillips started taking classes at Women’s Center for Wellness, including dance classes for more fluid movement. She progressed to the point where she became an instructor.
“I would see people come in, particularly ladies, who had fallen, and they had bruised faces, injured arms,” Phillips said. "They’d be out of classes for months because of some type of injury, because they fell. I was, like, ‘Wow, that’s tough. Why are so many people falling?’ ”
That inspired her to research how to prevent falls. The information wasn’t hard to find, but it struck her that she didn’t know anyone actively teaching how to put those words into practice.
“Do you hear anything about fall prevention? Why?” she said. “One-fourth of the population is going to be 65 or older by 2025. Right now, one out of six people walking on the street is 65 or older. Why are we not doing anything about this? It’s not sexy to teach seniors.”
So Phillips decided to make it her job.
She lists her events as fitness classes because she’s found that many seniors won’t attend something called fall prevention. But there is truth in her advertising: Phillips spends most of the class leading exercises that are designed to strengthen muscles important to maintaining balance and also engaging the eye muscles and inner ear so the students will be less likely to fall.
Then Phillips instructs students on how to minimize injury if they realize they’re losing their balance. Using an exercise mat, Phillips shows how to relax your knees, land on your buttocks or another part of the body with tissue instead of bone and how to roll to dissipate the momentum of the fall. She encourages seniors to think about and practice these techniques.
“The No. 1 thing that’s going to help you is relax, and it’s the last thing your brain is going to do until you start talking to your brain,” she recently told a class at Lake Sherwood Village. “You can literally train your brain to do this.”
Betty Lou Roundtree, 92, bears witness. Roundtree said she tripped while stepping out of her bathtub.
“I was able to fall without hurting myself,” Roundtree said. “I just curled into a ball and went on the floor and didn’t have a bruise, even.
“I’m going to be 93 this month, and I’m tending to fall more, and I just don’t want to hurt myself and break anything," she said. "I thought it was a good thing for me to do, so I signed up for a class. I found it very helpful.”