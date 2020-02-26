While partiers packed the French Quarter in New Orleans to squeeze the last few hours of fun out of Mardi Gras, 2,550 miles northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus paraded through part of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.
This was the krewe's 8th parade along North Mississippi Avenue.
"It is a smaller, walking parade," Louisiana native and newbie Portland resident Amanda Bergeron said. "One youth band and all the others were adults. And there were lots of lights."
Rather than throw them, Krewe members handed out beads along with some smaller trinkets, she said. The parade is super family-friendly and some establishments along the route stay open late or offer specials during the celebration, she added.
"Their thing is to give out small decorated umbrellas, kind of like (the Krewe of) Muses does with the shoes," Bergeron said.
The Too Loose Cajun Zydeco Band performed at a post-parade celebration at Mississippi Studios.
Nimbus bills its ball and parade as the Northwest’s most authentic Mardi Gras events. Its Feb. 22 ball featured a costume contest, the crowning of the new king and queen, king cake, and again, music by Too Loose.
For more info, visit portlandmardigras.com.