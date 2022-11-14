"Paw Patrol Live," the stage version of the popular kids' TV series, will bring its brand of family-friendly fun to Baton Rouge later this week.
In its latest edition, "The Great Pirate Adventure," the stars of the show embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.
Two dates are scheduled at the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre: 6 p.m. Friday, and a double-header at noon and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets start at $25 and are available at the River Center's box office, ticketmaster.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.
"Paw Patrol" is a Canadian computer-animated TV series that has been broadcast on Nickelodeon in the United States since 2013. Its stage version spinoff has performed over 1,750 shows in more than 15 different countries, including over 1,000 in the U.S.
The show's Baton Rouge stop is one of many. Each "Paw Patrol" tour travels nearly 30,000 miles in any given season, putting on more than 300 shows over a 35- to 46-week period.
More information about the show can be found at pawpatrollive.com.