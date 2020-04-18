Sitting on my living room sofa in this time of social distancing, I glanced at family photos surrounding me on side tables. The photos gave me a sense of being embraced by those I love.
As I peered out the front window, I saw a red bird. Red like Christmas red. The cardinal perched on an oak tree branch, time enough for me to see its beauty and freedom.
I thought: it's spring!
And, there, 100 feet away, higher in the tree, a crow's nest; eggs hatched; baby birds flapping their wings but not quite ready to leave the nest.
During a phone call with my daughter and 3-year-old granddaughter, Missy, I described what I had seen. My granddaughter responded, "CherCher, when the mommy and daddy crows leave the nest to get food for their babies, a babysitter comes to stay with the little birds." A refreshing perspective of a young child.
The following morning on a subsequent call, Missy provided newsworthy information as only she could do — with excitement and a zest for life in her voice.
"CherCher, The Biscuit Company is going to open a store in New York City!"
What wonderful news to anyone who loves fresh, warm biscuits. Southern-style, comfort food in NYC. The Big Apple could use some comfort at this moment, I thought.
Throughout that day my mind rumbled with a question. Why would a biscuit business open a store in New York City while so many other food outlets were closed due to COVID-19? That night I asked my daughter whether Missy's "breaking news" was true. The response was, "No, she made it up."
Magical and wishful thinking of an innocent 3-year-old girl.
Right now, this spring, all of us could use some magical and wishful thinking in our lives.
— Herman lives in New Orleans