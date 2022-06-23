Because of my writing work, I’m sometimes asked to speak at local clubs and other civic functions in south Louisiana. Those invitations dried up these past two years as COVID-19 limited gatherings. But as pandemic restrictions have eased, people are getting together now, and I find I’m once again part of the mix.
I didn’t realize how much I’d miss these forms of connection until the lockdowns made them impossible. Most of what I do each day involves sitting alone at a keyboard, the kind of job that can make solitude too easy an option. In resuming my small role at a handful of public events recently, I was reminded that I — and all of us — are called to be part of a larger conversation beyond our living rooms.
Some years ago, as a novice public speaker, I learned that the job grows much easier if you assume you’re talking to friends. That sense of familiarity is often easy to achieve in this corner of Louisiana, where hospitality has a long tradition.
I’ve come to love that part of our civic identity here — and to count on it. Ushered into a room of ostensible strangers, I’m invariably offered a pat on the back, something cool to drink, and the prospect of easy conversation about gardens, children, and our abiding preoccupation, food. In no time, I feel I’m with old companions. That happened again recently when I participated in two gatherings in St. Francisville to honor the work of John James Audubon.
Louisiana has lots of problems, but this sense of fellowship, when you’re lucky enough to experience it, is one of our best gifts.
I’m grateful for the online forums that helped bring us together when a deadly virus kept us physically separated. But as many others have pointed out, social media, whatever its virtues, tends to amplify the most extreme voices. In meeting people in person these past weeks, I’ve often been struck by how different they seem from the partisans who jabber on Twitter or Facebook. These folks I’ve seen face to face typically sound genuine, balanced and real, far removed from the angry posturing that defines so much of the digital universe.
I’ve been lucky, I know, to connect with the cream of the crop. The kinds of people who take the trouble to attend a book reading, garden talk or history lecture tend to be bright, curious souls who like to shape the world rather than sulk about it.
Experts tell us that one way to keep a positive attitude is to connect with other people who have a positive outlook. I’ve found that the easiest way to find such people in these troubled times is to join the kinds of gatherings I’ve been privileged to attend this spring. Scan the newspaper for possibilities, then check one out yourself.
It's good medicine, believe me, for what’s ailing us right now.
