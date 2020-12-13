Some people, especially in south Louisiana, know how to cook. They can blend spices and sauces and secret ingredients and come up with the most amazing food.
I, on the other hand, cannot. I’m a terrible cook. I never got the knack of how to make anything taste good, so when I invite people over for dinner, I jokingly tell them to eat before they come.
Recently, Landon, my 6-year-old grandson remarked that his paternal grandfather’s jambalaya was better than mine. Really? I mentally accepted the challenge. This West Virginia native was bound and determined to make a jambalaya better than Paw Paw’s.
My jambalaya has always come from a mix — the one you can buy at any grocery store for about $1.62. It’s always been an easy meal. I buy a rotisserie chicken, brown a little sausage, and, before you know it — jambalaya.
This time, I was going all out and struck pay dirt when I found Bryon Gautreau’s Chicken Jambalaya recipe in a cookbook. Bryon, who lives in Gonzales, is a World Champion Jambalaya Cook. My jambalaya was definitely going to be better than anything Paw Paw could make.
I got all the ingredients and followed the recipe exactly. I added four cups of water to the mixture, and things were going great. I was feeling really good about it.
The problems started when the recipe called for two cups of rice. No problem. I got out a pot, put in a package of boil-in-a-bag rice and made two cups. I added the cooked rice to the jambalaya pot.
I knew right away that something wasn’t right, but my mother never made rice when I was growing up in West Virginia and probably never had jambalaya in her lifetime. I was on my own. What to do? The solution had to be more rice. So I made two more cups of boil-in-a-bag rice and threw it into the pot. That didn’t help much. It was still a soggy, weak tasting, gumbo-like concoction.
I was running out of options and getting short on time, so I turned up the heat and tried to boil the liquid away. I soon realized that was never going to work. It would have had to boil for half the night, so I came up with another idea. I strained the mixture to get to the jambalaya part and put it on plates. Dinner was served.
Landon was the first to come to the table. He sat down, looked at his plate and asked, “What is this?”
“Jambalaya,” I answered.
“No, it’s not.”
“Yes, it is. It’s jambalaya.”
“No, It’s not. It’s the wrong color. Jambalaya is supposed to be brown, not white.”
Then Landon said the words that will forever be etched in my mind. He shook his head and said, “This is horrifying.”
I woke up in the middle of the night and realized my mistake. The rice should have gone directly into the jambalaya pot, not cooked separately.
So, Paw Paw’s jambalaya is still better than mine. My jambalaya will always come from a mix, and I really hope Byron Gautreau, the World Champion Jambalaya Cook, never hears about this.
One other thing — if I ever invite you over for dinner, eat before you come.
— Hinson lives in Baton Rouge