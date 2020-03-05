"The first man gets the oyster, the second man gets the shell."
—Andrew Carnegie
Many second men (and women) will display their treasures from the sea when the Louisiana Malacological Society hosts its annual shell show Saturday and Sunday at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd.
The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and offers varied displays of seashells large and small, many shells for sale, and hands-on activities for the kids.
For more on the society, visit https://www.facebook.com/LAMalacologicalSociety/.