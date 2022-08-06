Summer programming is wrapping up at Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, 220 E. Oak St., in downtown Ponchatoula.
The arts center will host an opening for its August Art Exhibit, featuring work by Marceo Brim, Hal Wilke and Joshua Duncan from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. The opening will feature live music by by JJRees.
The fun continues with a night of music and dancing to classics from the 1940s, '50s, '60s and '70s by Jake and the Oldies from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The arts center also will be hosting the Village Arts Market on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. Village Arts Market is Twin Steeples inaugural market, featuring local fine arts and craftsmen, more than 50 vendors, food trucks and live music.
For information, call (985) 401-1475, email wallace@twinsteeples.org or visit twinsteeples.org.