FRIDAY
WORLD'S LARGEST SWIM LESSON DAY: 8 a.m., BREC's Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave. Three hundred swimmers are expected to participate in an event to build awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching children to swim and to prevent drowning. brec.org
SEASON OF X: Noon, River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Walls Project and unveiling of its three-year strategic plan. www.thewallsproject.org/events
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatre, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games. Rated R-ish. $10. manshiptheatre.org
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"THE DANCE ON WIDOW'S ROW": 7 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, UpStage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. An UpStage Theatre production. $25. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. It's "Corn and Squash-Tastic" weekend. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
DINO DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on activities, screening of the Louisiana Public Broadcasting program "Dinosaur Train" in the Adalié Brent Auditorium and immersive, dinosaur-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium until 5 p.m. General museum admission applies. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
BOOK SIGNING: 10 a.m., Brew Ha-Ha, 711 Jefferson Highway, and 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble 2590 Citiplace Court. With Susanne Duplantis, author of "Lagniappe Leftovers." Also at the 2 p.m. signing will be illustrator Dr. Tom Quaid. makeovermyleftover.com
PRIDE FEST: Noon to 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Convention Center & Galleria, 275 S. River Road. Entertainment, resource fair and the Blessing of Relationships. batonrougepride.org
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
"SWEAT": 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Studio Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. A Swine Palace production of the Lynn Nottage drama. Free. (225) 578-3527 or lsu.edu/cmda/theatre
SUNDAY
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 2 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
MONDAY
TUESDAY
"ORAL HISTORY — EVERYBODY HAS A STORY TO TELL": 6 p.m., Varsity Theatre, Highland Road, and Facebook livestream. An event of LSU's Science Café. Director of the T. Harry Williams Center for Oral History Jennifer Cramer will talk about the Mossville Oral History Project. Registration at eventbrite.com is recommended.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. $30, adults; $25, students. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Work by artist members Mary Ann Caffery, Rob Lamb Carpenter, Theresa Herrera and Brian Kelly, through Thursday, June 30. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.
DIALOGUE ON RACE LOUISIANA ORIGINAL SERIES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 12, Shaw Center second floor, 100 Lafayette St. Join your voice in the conversation. $50. eventbrite.com
"DOWN HOME MUSIC": Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. Curated by Allen Kirkland, the exhibit highlights local recording artists and musicians. ibervillemuseum.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM:100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; "Iridescence," through July 31; "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," continues to Sunday, Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Aug. 14. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.