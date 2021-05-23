"Do you want the good news or the bad news?" asked our veterinarian.
"Well, let's take the good news first," my husband and I exclaimed, already worrying about the bad news yet to come.
"The good news is that Charlie does not weigh 100 pounds — yet," he said with a slight smile.
We already knew the bad news, but asked anyway. "OK, how much does he weigh?"
After learning that our golden retriever topped out at 92 pounds, I was determined that he and I would both lose the extra weight that I deemed "pandemic pounds."
One month before the pandemic shuttered Baton Rouge, Charlie was enjoying his morning meal. Unfortunately, he ate too fast (a common trait for him) and aspirated his food. We did not realize he was desperately ill until he refused to eat one morning and lay down in the backyard. Eating is his favorite pastime, so we knew something was wrong.
After several visits to our vet, Charlie was getting worse. A neighbor suggested that we take him to LSU's Veterinary Clinic, where he was diagnosed with double pneumonia.
"We'll try our best," the LSU vet told us, "but your dog is very ill."
Shoutout and praises to the doctors at the LSU Veterinary Hospital. They cured our precious pet who will turn 5 in August.
By this time the pandemic was raging, and we were confined to our home. We were so thrilled to see Charlie bouncing around and happy that we rewarded him with treats — a lot!
Meanwhile, my sister-in-law in Ohio sent him a food bowl with partitions. Instead of gobbling his meals, he had to carefully find the morsels amid the sections and partitions. What used to take 30 seconds was now taking him a good three minutes or more!
We did not notice the weight gain because we were so very happy to have him alive and well.
Since quarantine was in vogue, we saw very few people. One day, however, a friend saw us walking and asked if Charlie had gained weight. Hmmm, we weren't sure.
Well, we learned the hard truth.
Now, on his long walks we take treats to all of the other dogs. I have become known as the Milk Bone Lady, and dogs greet me with a smile of joy. Charlie visits with the other dogs but realizes the treats are not for him. Instead, he magnanimously waits while I give away the delicious dog biscuits.
Has he lost any weight? We'll find out at the next checkup!
— Tope lives in Baton Rouge