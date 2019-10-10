FRIDAY
OKTOBERFEST: 4 p.m., Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans. Deutsches Haus hosts the German harvest festival celebration featuring food, wine, beer, music, chicken dancing, a two-mile race, costume contests, stein-holding contests and more. Tickets $8. deutscheshaus.org.
OCTOBER FEST: 5 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell. The event features brats, burgers, German potato salad, baked beans and dessert. $10. christchurchslidell.net.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: 7 p.m., New Orleans Opera Association's Women Guild Home, 2504 Prytania St., New Orleans. Fundraiser with food, cocktails, dancing, auction and celebration to benefit Lighthouse Louisiana, a nonprofit serving people who are blind, deaf or have other disabilities. $100. lighthouselouisiana.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
GENTILLY FEST: 6 p.m., Pontchartrain Park, Press Drive and Prentiss Avenue. The three-day festival includes music, food, family activities, arts and crafts vendors and a second line. gentillyfest.com.
"FENCES": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive, Slidell. August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama tells the story of a former Negro Leagues baseball player who mentors his son as he fights for a better job in the 1950s. Tickets $10-$18. slidelllittletheatre.org.
SATURDAY
JAPAN FEST: 10 a.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, New Orleans. The event includes exhibitions and demonstrations of Japanese calligraphy, paintings, origami, Ikebana, Anime, arts and crafts, martial arts, dances, songs, instruments, fashions, kimonos, performances of the New Orleans Japanese Weekend School, a tea ceremony and candy sculpture by Candy 5. Tickets $5. apasnola.com.
NOLA MAC N CHEESE FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. The festival features macaroni and cheese dishes, cooking and eating contests, kids' activities, food and beverage vendors and live music. nolamacncheesefest.com.
SUGAR FEST: 1 p.m., Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Arabi. The Old Arabi Neighborhood Association's annual festival features cooking and eating contests, narrated tours of the cultural arts district, music, kids' activities, craft and food vendors and more. oldarabi.org.
FIELD OF SCREAMS: 6:30 p.m., Covington Recreation Complex, 4001 De Porres Road, New Orleans. Circus of Chaos is the them for the free scream trail; closed-toed shoes required and children under 12 must be accompanied by adult. covla.com.
ROH WRESTLING GLORY BY HONOR: 7:30 p.m., Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans. Ring of Honor presents an evening of professional wrestling. Tickets $60 and up. arena.uno.edu.
SUNDAY
DACHSHUND RACE AND OKTOBERFEST: Noon, Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. There is a Dachshund race, a search and rescue dog demonstration, music, crafts and food to benefit the Louisiana Search & Rescue Dog Team. Free admission. logslidell.com.
"BABY SHARK LIVE!": 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. The sea adventure features Baby Shark and Pinkfong who sing and dance in a live show. Tickets $50. saengernola.com.
BACKYARD BBQ: 4 p.m., Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. The Crescent City Farmers Market fundraiser features a variety of restaurants, a pig roast, local beers, garden-to-glass cocktails, music, silent auction and a bounce house. Tickets $10-$75. ccfmbackyardbbq.bpt.me.
"AN EVENING WITH SID NOEL": 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. The 89-year-old actor known for his character Morgus the Magnificent will give a one-man show benefiting the Alzheimer's Association. $43.50; orpheumnola.com.
ONGOING
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson of the New York stage headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, please visit BroadwayNOLA.com or call (800) 838-3006.
SCREAM ISLAND: 6 p.m., Scouts Island, 1034 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. Immersive Halloween festival experience with music, food, carnival rides, a Kid Zone and horror haunts. Fridays to Sundays through Nov. 2. $20-$79. www.scoutislandscreampark.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones