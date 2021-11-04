Brews for a cause
Beers from 16 area breweries plus music by the Michael Foster Project (at Sunday in the Park) — it's the Sixth Annual Cap City Beer Fest taking place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday downtown (North Boulevard and Lafayette Street). Proceeds will assist Companion Animal Alliance. Free, but tickets or wristbands needed to take part in beer tasting. capcitybeerfest.org
Experience the arts
Opéra Louisiane's Open Air Fair offers music, art and dance in one family-friendly event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the River Center Branch Library downtown. A live performance of "Hoffmann's Infinite Imagination" starts at noon. https://fb.me/e/EUbweymm
State Fair, Part 2
It's the second and final weekend of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair happening at BREC's Airline Highway Park through Sunday. Funnel cakes, midway rides, dangerous stunts, live music and exotic animals are all part of the fun. https://www.gbrsf.com/
A celebration of books
It's the second weekend for the Louisiana Book Festival, which is being presented virtually this year with 80-plus authors and presenters. Look for new content dropping Friday-Sunday and watch the virtual programs on the festival's YouTube channel. louisianabookfestival.org