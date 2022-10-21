While leading one of Baton Rouge's most prominent congregations, the Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, makes time for conversations.
One avenue Smith has found a way to connect with members and people from all walks of the community is through his weekly "T.H.R.I.V.E." podcast.
"Five years in, I'm very pleased," said Smith, the pastor of Shiloh since 2013.
Smith, 61, said for years after church service he would greet people briefly after church. He wanted more in-depth interaction to get to know people.
"I saw the podcast as a way of having conversations with people in a way that I wouldn't usually have, to have conversations that lasted more than a few seconds," he said.
The initial focus was the church's younger generation.
"We started off trying to get primarily young people to come in, young people who were members of the church, young people who I didn't necessarily know about but young people other young people knew about and things that they were doing in the community," he said.
Smith said he wanted to showcase their successes and accomplishments in the community, education, entrepreneurship and more.
"There are a lot of extremely bright young people in this community," he said.
The podcast gave him an opportunity to learn, said Smith, who holds a bachelor's in business administration from LSU and a Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
"I don't learn staying in a vacuum. I don't adapt and you can't grow if just stay in your own small circle," said Smith, who succeeded his father, the late Rev. Charles T. Smith, at Shiloh.
Along with the young people and other Shiloh members early on, Smith started featuring ministerial colleagues and community members.
"There are a lot of bright people, White and Black people, who are here in the community, and I think given the opportunity they can make a powerful impact on the direction and trajectory that this community needs to go," he said.
That meant an expansion of the conversations and the diversity of guests.
"At some point — don't know exactly when it happened and it wasn't intentional — it turned more toward social justice issues and politicians," he said.
Social justice and politics are important issues to Smith.
"While I enjoy politics, I enjoy politics from the standpoint of how it can have an impact on social justice issues," he said. "There are people that are going to be sitting in seats, making the decisions, and if I can have the opportunity to discuss with them things that I think are important and relevant, I think I should seize on that opportunity."
Smith said justice issues should also be pertinent to the church.
"It's an interest of mine because I think that's what the church needs to be involved in," he said. "Certainly, we need to read the Bible. We need to be well-versed in teaching Scripture, but we need to be aware of what's going on in our world."
Incidents such as the 2016 death of Alton Sterling by two Baton Rouge Police Department officers shouldn't be ignored by the church, Smith said.
"I have a problem with a religion that doesn't translate into everyday life situations," he said. "If you can't talk about Sterling at church, if you can't hear outrage from your pastor at church about what happened to Alton Sterling, then what's the relevance of the worship experience?"
The format for the "T.H.R.I.V.E." is Smith simply sitting at a table in his office/studio with a guest or guests, asking questions and having dialogue. No agenda. No script.
"Seldom do I come with preset questions. I just sit down and we talk," Smith said. "If a question pops into my mind, I ask it. Then, I give them an opportunity to answer it fully and completely as they would like."
Too many times, Smith said, media only offers sound bites.
"(The podcast) gives people an opportunity to fully illuminate what's going on in their lives, what their aspirations are and maybe somebody out there who is listening or viewing can be helped by that, inspired by that or sparked to make a contribution in that direction."
"T.H.R.I.V.E." guests have included Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; BRPD Chief Murphy Paul; congressional candidates Gary Chambers, Brian Belzer and Luke Mixon; former LSU basketball great Rudy Macklin; East Baton Rouge School Board Superintendent Sito Narcisse; NAACP President Eugene Collins; pastor and local community activist Dale Flowers; and a host of young leaders, educators, lawyers, actors and radio/TV personalities.
Smith says he enjoys and gets something from each guest and "how it fits my own perspective about faith." He doesn't view the THRIVE podcast as an "evangelistic tool" but adds, "I see the podcast and I see everything that we do regarding social media as a tool that allows the opportunity however we manage to do it to bridge the gap between scripture as history and reality."
The "T.H.R.I.V.E." podcast can be found through the church's website at https://shilohbr.com/event/shilohs-thrive-podcast or YouTube. The podcast is produced by Terrance Turner, the director of media and television ministry at the church and a local entrepreneur.