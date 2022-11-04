Gino Marino, owner of Gino's Restaurant in Baton Rouge, isn't sure what other restaurants Alabama football coach Nick Saban enjoyed when he was in Baton Rouge, but he knows he was at Gino's often.
Michael Casagrande, a reporter covering University of Alabama athletics for al.com, tweeted this week that Saban said he only went out to one restaurant when he lived in Baton Rouge and only goes to one in Tuscaloosa.
And as the SEC rivals prepare to face off in Death Valley on Saturday, Saban's time with the Tigers is on the minds of many LSU fans.
Marino said that Saban was a frequent diner at Gino's during his time as LSU's head coach.
"Nick came here a bunch of times. He's very football," Marino said. "I met him in the restaurant repeatedly while he was here and every time I met him, he would introduce himself very businesslike. 'Nick Saban, LSU football,' he would say."
Marino said Saban typically ordered the veal cutlet, though he usually ordered it with a different pasta.
"I think it was fettuccini with cream sauce," Marino said.
Marino added that Brian Kelly is a frequent Gino's diner too.
"He was here Saturday," Marino said. "That man knows and loves wine and food. I'm impressed. I tell people if he coaches like he knows wine and food, we're going to be winners."
Marino said Kelly orders a variety of dishes and experiments with wines, but he loved the grilled grouper and Kosta Brown Pinot Noir, which he's ordered a number of times.
"Coach Kelly knows food and wine. I was very, very impressed," Marino said. "I think he's going to do well. Let's give him time."