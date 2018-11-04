Dr. Cordel Parris started a program to provide health education nine years ago. But it became a more personal crusade in 2016.
The Baton Rouge cardiologist’s brother, Hyron, had come from New York City for a visit. He looked tired from his travel. The next day, when she came home from work, she found him dead. He had died of a pulmonary embolism six days before his 56th birthday. He’d previously had a blood clot but had stopped taking his aspirin therapy.
“I couldn’t save him,” Parris said. “What really bothered me is I save people’s lives every day. Could you imagine not being able to save your brother’s life?
“It was a very traumatic experience for me. I actually got sick. I said, ‘I really have to do this. I really have to push this information out there.’ It also helped me with my feeling of emptiness to see if I could save somebody else.”
On Nov. 10, the outreach she founded will honor Parris for her efforts to do that. The Queen of Hearts Jubilee Gala fundraiser will note Parris’ creation of the Women’s Health Education Friends and Family Center, which operates in conjunction with the Parris Cardiovascular Center.
The event will feature a Champagne reception, Congolese fashion show designed by Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, of Kasai Kingdom of the Republic of Congo, and music by trumpeter George Bell.
Despite the name, WHEFF does not exclude men, but it emphasizes the role women play in a family's health as well as their own.
Throughout the year, WHEFF holds classes to educate clients about a variety of health issues, including healthy eating, cooking, weight management, stress management and breast cancer awareness at the Angel Heart Center, which is adjacent to her medical practice. Parris teaches some classes and brings in medical or culinary experts for others. She also speaks to churches and community groups.
“We educate the woman, and then she spreads it to the family like a seat of knowledge,” Parris said.
Mary Thomas said she dropped 40 pounds and two dress sizes participating in WHEFF’s weight management program, which connects participants with a mentor and provides rewards for achieving weight-loss goals. Thomas cut back her sugar intake and learned to use herbs and spices to create flavor. She said the program also showed her how to overcome emotional roadblocks to healthy eating.
“Sometimes, I was eating sugar to fill a void," Thomas said, "and after I understood everything, I didn’t go to it.”
Barbara Wright said the program’s requirement that she write down everything she eats has helped her control her intake, and she’s lost 15 pounds since starting it in August. She meets with Parris every two weeks.
“It’s good having a coach,” Wright said.
It’s more than good — it’s necessary, Parris said. Telling someone to eat better isn’t enough. If it were, they’d already be doing it.
“Most people are unaware of what they actually have to do,” Parris said. “People think when you say seafood it means shrimp and crawfish. To lower cholesterol, we’re going to eat seafood, right? But shrimp and crawfish and crab have high levels of cholesterol. So, that is the instruction that we give. How do you take the same foods and make it healthier?”
Born in Trinidad and Tobago and educated primarily in New York, Parris was recruited to a Baton Rouge practice in 2004 and has been in her own practice since 18 months later. She has offices in Mid City and Denham Springs.
Queen of Hearts Jubilee Gala
WHAT: Fundraiser for Woman's Health Education Friends and Family Center, with special guest Queen Diambi Kabatusuila, of the Democratic Republic of Congo
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10
WHERE: Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
ADMISSION/INFO: $45 general admission, $150 for VIP reception and fashion show. Troy Lee, (225) 715-9971