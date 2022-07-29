'Cloudburst'
Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, will open "Cloudburst," a special exhibition featuring the work of new media artist and Baton Rouge native Matt Kenyon, on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Kenyon will attend a First Wednesday artist's reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the show will run through Wednesday, Aug. 31, featuring a collection of roughly a dozen career-spanning works, including one inspired by the 2016 Baton Rouge flood.
Kenyon was named a TED Fellow in 2015. His work is included in the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection in New York City and has been exhibited around the world. "Cloudburst" represents his first exhibition in his hometown of Baton Rouge. It also is his largest and most comprehensive solo exhibition to date.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.
Art Guild show
The Art Guild of Louisiana's latest exhibit is showing through Thursday, Sept. 8, at Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd.
The show features a mix of original art and workshop art. Exhibiting artists will vie for a People's Choice ribbon, based on votes from the public. There will be a reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, where the winner will be announced.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free.
For more information, visit artguildlouisiana.org.
At the Hilliard
The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 710 St. Mary Blvd., is showing "Little Things: Drawings and Photographs by Fred Packard" through Saturday, April 1; and opening "Leviathan: Susan David' on Friday, Sept. 9, and "Stephon Senegal: When Monsters Tremble" on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
For more information, call (337) 482-0811 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
Responding to History
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Mario Moore: Responding to History" through Sunday, Oct. 23.
The show consists of two paintings and two drawings that provide an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork. The museum will host an artist's reception at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
The Wizard
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of the musical, "The Wizard of Oz," opening Thursday, Aug. 18, on the theater's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd.
Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.