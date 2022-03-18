Editor's note: Gulf State Park is located at 20115 State Park Road in Gulf Shores, Ala. — less than a four-hour drive from Baton Rouge.
Alabama makes the most of its 53 miles of coast along the Gulf of Mexico, with the recently restored and ecologically conscious Gulf State Park as its crown jewel.
Aside from the park’s two miles of sugar sand beaches and a pier that stretches 1,540 feet long and is 20 feet wide, the park offers more than 28 miles of beautifully maintained bike trails. A bonus, bikes are available "to rent" for free (all you have to do is install an app on your phone to check out a bike) and give guests another way to explore the wonders of the park — from the natural ones to the live music at various venues almost every day.
The 6,000-acre park boasts nine ecosystems, according to park naturalist Sarren Dell. Away from the bustle and sometimes garishness of the so-called Redneck Riviera, the park acts as an oasis for human visitors and wildlife alike.
"What’s beautiful is that we can, from time to time, host so many different permanent and migratory species — and even species that are accidentally pushed up here by summer storms," said Dell. "A couple of years ago, Orange Beach reported some flamingos pushed up from Florida. We’re in an incredible location with an ever-changing guest list."
Meanwhile, human guests have to make decisions between hiking, biking, tanning, swimming, fishing, eating, listening to live music, camping or just contemplating the world gazing at the Gulf, perhaps with a beverage or two.
The park's new Hilton, called The Lodge, is located behind the beach’s dunes and has a long deck overlooking the Gulf. Visitors to the state park's hotel and cabins are often surprised at the tasteful decor, thoughtful design and comfy deck chairs facing the sea. The hotel’s restrained style relies on locally sourced furnishings and décor.
"The park's hotel is super nice — very modern, well decorated," said Kim Vanderbrook, of Covington, who visited the park with friends over the New Year's holiday. "It was hard to get up from those rockers — you didn’t even have to get sandy to enjoy the beach. You could sit there with your beer and your book."
Vanderbrook and friends stayed in one of the cabins, on the woodside of the park. She says she was as impressed with the cabins as she was the fancy hotel.
"You get all the amenities from the hotel when you rent the cabins," she said. "I’ve stayed at a lot of state park cabins. This was as nice as a VRBO. They gave us a pair of binoculars."
She says the cabins are "so well furnished, so clean" and had a bottle of white, a bottle of red and a cheese plate waiting for their arrival.
"Plus, all the firewood we needed. You can launch your kayak right there at the water," she said. "The cabins come with four bikes. Breakfast at the woodside restaurant is included during the week — and on Sundays at the Hilton, where they do a very nice brunch."
Vanderbrook says the park isn't joking about the chance to see lots of wildlife.
"We saw so much wildlife, including an alligator," she said. "We had ridden our bikes out to watch a sunset and were headed back on the trail. Don’t fall off the boardwalk because you have company!"
Dell estimates the park is home to more than 100 different species of wildlife, including alligators, beavers, otters, coyotes, bobcats, and an incredible array of birds and fish — including a rare burrowing owl that was observed in the dunes earlier this month. This is reported to be the first such sighting at Gulf State Park in more than 20 years of bird monitoring and is considered a testament to the dune restoration efforts at the park.
“We’ve never sat down and tried to estimate a number of species. That would be fun, but time-consuming because we’re so lucky to have so many," Dell said. "The placement of our park and where we are along the Gulf allows us to have an intricate ladder of ecosystems and wildlife from the maritime forest down to the beach."
Dell encourages visitors to consider that the coastline hasn’t always been in the same place.
"Ancient dune lines are now well-established pine savannahs in the park. There hasn’t always been this number of ecosystems in the park," she said.
Dave Baxter, of Baton Rouge, makes frequent trips to Gulf State Park.
"I’ve gone half a dozen times in the last 15 years and as recently as last week," he said on Wednesday. "We usually stay in a condo on the beach, but I love that park. The trail system all the way around the park is amazing."
Baxter usually takes his camera with a big birder lens and has gotten many photographs of the wildlife.
"There is so much wildlife there. I love the track — a nice paved track. It’s very well maintained, as well," he said. "When I was there last week, I noticed they had made even more improvements. They really take pride in and take care of that place."
The park's giant pier has about 2,448 feet of fishing space and is considered the second-longest pier on the Gulf of Mexico and Alabama's only public pier on the Gulf. Visitors walking on the pier, whether they're fishing or not, are almost sure to see folks catching an array of fish and other sea creatures.
Much of the restoration work at the park has been made possible with grants received after the BP oil spill.
"Our restoration work really started on the beaches," Dell said. "As the storms come and the waves roll through, we are reminded that the dunes are our first defense to the damage to our properties and park in general. If you go out in the dunes now, you can still see remnants of Christmas trees from years ago still holding sand."