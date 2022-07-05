Fleur de Lis, the seller of square pizzas and among Baton Rouge's oldest restaurants, announced it was closing over the Fourth of July weekend — and it's not clear when or if it's going to re-open.
That news has caused shock and a wave of nostalgia for many loyal customers and fans of their Round the World Pizza (anchovy, Italian sausage, mushroom, pepperoni, salami, onions — no free substitutions). And, for some, it shows how Baton Rouge and its restaurant scene are evolving.
Fleur de Lis' website says it "will be closed July 4th - July 12th for vacation" — something it has been known to do in the past. But its Facebook page says "We will be closed until further notice, due to the shortage of staff. Thank you so much to my few loyal staff and all my loyal customers."
Fleur de Lis' owners could not be reached for comment. The restaurant's voice mail says: "We’re going to be closed indefinitely at this point due to staffing issues. We are going to really miss all of our customers and appreciate all your years of loyalty, but I just can’t get people to work anymore. Hope to see you soon and thanks for calling."
The 'closed until further notice' Facebook message drew more than 500 comments and almost 400 shares within 48 hours of its posting. Stuart Gray commented to the post with a potential solution: "Charge me a few dollars more per pizza and pay a little more to your staff if it helps retain them!"
Gina Cutforth, who says she was born and raised in Baton Rouge, commented: "It’s been my favorite pizza all my life and I’m heartbroken that I won’t have it one last time. I miss playing pinball as a kid, I’ll miss the jukebox, I’ll miss the to-go window, I’ll miss the halfbakeds. I have tears in my eyes. Thanks for my 38 years of memories and the best pizza anywhere. I genuinely love this place."
Cutforth adds the pizza was worth a two-hour wait in a smokey bar, back when smoking in restaurants was still allowed and having to make sure she had the cash on hand — or a check, since they never took cards.
"Oh my goodness, you have no idea how good it was," Cutforth said. "It was totally unique, and it was the best.
"Part of the Baton Rouge fabric"
Fleur de Lis opened in 1946, according to the website. Most recently, husband and wife team Pam and Murray Rushing operated the restaurant; Pam is the granddaughter of original owners Annie Distefano and Joseph Guercio.
The building was originally the Fleur de Lis Cocktail Lounge, but the owners kept the name even as it became a pizza restaurant. The original owners made pizzas as an appetizer, but customers liked them so much that they graduated to full-size pizzas — made in a cookie sheet, which explains the famed rectangular shape.
It's bad news for Baton Rouge that such a well-established, unique restaurant is in trouble, said Randy Wesley, owner of Pastime Restaurant.
"It’s sad. It hurts the restaurant scene," he said. "Places like Chicken Shack, Fleur de Lis and Pastime — all places that have been a part of the Baton Rouge fabric for so many years — when a restaurant like that closes, it tears apart the fabric of a place."
Wesley continued: "These are the places where people met, where they had their first date, where they celebrated. For some, their closing is like a death in the family."
Wesley said many restaurants, including his, are struggling to find enough employees. He says the Pastime would normally have a crew of 20 people, but they're working with a crew of 12, with people taking extra shifts. Both Wesley and his night manager are taking on extra responsibilities and working almost every day, he said.
Wesley worries that the workforce shortage, plus inflation the cost of everything restaurants buy, is making it more and more difficult to stay open.
"It’s probably one of the darkest times for restaurants – even more than COVID," he said. "Now, with inflation and the labor situation, it’s hard to make enough money to keep the doors open."
Wesley said even though some people might think he's happy a competitor is struggling, he is not.
"If I could help Fleur de Lis, I would. If they needed to borrow cheese, I would lend it to them. In fact, Fleur De Lis has borrowed cheese from me and I’ve borrowed cheese from them," he said. "Most people think I would be happy that a competitor was closing, but it doesn’t make me happy."
Changing times?
For some, though, the restaurant's troubles are just the sign of a business that isn't changing with the times.
Amid the Facebook comments that waxed nostalgic about Fleur De Lis, some took issue with the tone of the owner's Facebook message, specifically regarding her "few loyal staff." Commenters said that, with unemployment in East Baton Rouge parish around 3.5%, service workers can be pickier about the work they do — and that a business owner taking to social media complaining about the "loyalty" of workers is never a good look.
"Mid City has changed. I'd call their closure self-inflicted. We have so much good pizza on that street. The pizza at Fleur de Lis is aggressively mediocre — or you could go to Rocca," said Mary Ellen Slayter, pointing to Government Street's flourishing restaurant scene as evidence that businesses who adapt to the changing landscape and address the workforce issues, do well.
Slayter, who owns a building on Government Street and plans to move her business there later this year after renovations are complete, says businesses who don't adapt eventually fail. She said Fleur de Lis had one obvious demonstration of its hesitancy toward change — they didn't take credit cards.
"It's 2022, and they didn't take credit cards," she said. "You're going to find people who are sad about this place, but you'll find people who went there who may not have been perceived as what she thought of as the right customers who are not sad at all."