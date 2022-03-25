No, the Appalachian Trail doesn’t run anywhere close to south Louisiana. But that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to own a decent pair of hiking boots.
The area has numerous places for those who like to step off paved surfaces and hike through nature. They allow people to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of the region’s flora and fauna. Some of them can even be physically challenging.
On that subject, if hilly terrain is what you’re looking for, look north.
Clark Creek Natural Area. OK, Pond, Mississippi, isn't in Louisiana, but it's not far across the border, and it's definitely worth the short drive to explore this remarkable spot. The loess soil has been eroded into steep undulations that have created several waterfalls, some more than 30 feet high, amid the hardwood forest.
There are stairs that allow safe descent and ascent in the steepest areas, but there are plenty of places for hiking purists to clamber along without manmade assistance. There’s $2 daily entry fee for everyone older than 5, and a restroom and water fountain are the only amenities.
Port Hudson State Historic Site. Just across the East Feliciana Parish line off U.S. 61 is John Engelsman’s favorite Baton Rouge-area hike. Englesman, a Louisiana Hiking Club member, likes its 6 miles of trails for the gently hilly terrain and natural beauty.
“Muscadine grape vines are plentiful,” Englesman said. “There is an abundance of mature trees and lots of wildlife. I've seen deer, wild hogs, armadillos, raccoons, chipmunks and plenty of different kinds of birds, including wild turkeys and pileated woodpeckers.”
There’s also history to soak in. Port Hudson is the site of the Confederacy’s last stand along the Mississippi River in the Civil War, a 48-day siege that remains the longest in U.S. military history.
Frenchtown Road Conservation Area. The BREC park has more than 500 acres bordered by the Amite and Comite rivers. Heavily wooded, it even includes a grove of giant bamboo. The trails include an overlook of the Amite River, and there are strategically placed benches in case you need to take a breather.
Kendalwood Conservation Area. Not all the hiking spots are on the northern end of the parish. Kendalwood is at the opposite extreme, bordering Bayou Manchac not far from where it empties into the Amite River. The 1.9-mile Arrowwood Trail is the longer of two loops and takes hikers to Bayou Manchac before circling back.
Comite River Park Trail and Hooper Road Park Trail. These two trails are longer and challenging, and they do double duty as mountain biking paths. At Hooper, bikers and hikers are supposed to travel in opposite directions on the roughly 4 miles of trails.
Mississippi River Levee. A flatter hiking surface you will not find, but the levee makes up in length — roughly 12 miles from downtown to L’Auberge Casino — what it lacks in undulation. You’ll likely have company from walkers, bikers and wildlife.
“The river is up and I saw great blue herons, many wild ducks and two bald eagles in the batture, which is getting flooded,” Englesman said. “The amount of driftwood will be amazing when the river goes back down. I found two sticks gnawed by beavers to give my grandchildren.”
New Orleans area
Bayou Sauvage Ridge Trail and Boardwalk. On Chef Menteur Highway east of New Orleans, this 6.8-mile, out-and-back trail takes you though bottomland forest and marsh, where you're likely to view many bird species as well as alligators, turtles and white-tailed deer. There is a pavilion with picnic tables near the entrance in case you want to have a picnic lunch before or after your hike. Interpretive signs along the way provide information about what you're seeing.
Audubon Louisiana Nature Center. There are three trails that traverse swamp and forest, including a mile-long boardwalk and two winding trails, all of which return hikers to the Nature Center.
Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Perserve Barataria Trail. The 4-mile boardwalk trail features wild flowers, swamps and live oaks.
Lafayette area
Acadiana Park. There are several options, including the 4.1-mile Moon Seed Loop and the 1.8-mile Nature Station Loop, which has dirt and boardwalk sections.
Lake Martin. A short drive from Lafayette, Lake Martin is inside the Cypress Island Preserve. Though one of the main roads to the lake is closed, the lake remains a popular place for paddling and bird-watching. It's also a great place to hike.
The Lake Martin Levee Trail is a 2.5-mile path along the western edge of the lake. A peninsula extends into the lake at roughly the halfway point for a great view of the water. The trail is closed from June through October for alligator nesting season.
Chicot State Park. The park has a a 2,000-acre lake circled by a 19-mile hiking and mountain biking trail, with four trailheads that have parking available.
Additionally, the 600-acre Louisiana State Arboretum is within the park and offers landscapes ranging from nearly flat along the Walker Branch of Lake Chicot to relatively steep slopes along the terrace ridges. The variation in topography means that almost every type of Louisiana vegetation, except coastal marsh and prairie, is represented within the arboretum. There is a $3 per person entrance fee for the park.