The year was 1951, and the Louisiana heat was almost unbearable in Coleman Hall, much too hot for sitting through Sunday school without fidgeting.
Of course, Coleman Hall wasn't St. James Episcopal Church's formal meeting space within its Parish Hall back then. Parish Hall was looked upon as just an old house next door to the church, and Coleman Hall was the space where the church women met for Sunday school.
And the women decided it was time to take action. Open windows did nothing to cool the air, and fans weren't enough to circulate it.
They wanted an air conditioner, and they needed money to get one.
So, they sold gumbo.
"The gumbo was such a hit, they decided to do it every year," said the Rev. Chris Dunbar, the church's rector. "The people really enjoyed it, and they wanted the women to keep doing it."
So they bought their air conditioner and continued making and selling every Friday during the Lenten season.
Still, some things changed through the years. The church men joined the women in the sale, and in 2020, the fundraiser was reduced to one Friday during Lent.
"That first year we had it only one day was in 2020," Dunbar said. "We had the gumbo sale on March 6, the day before the COVID lockdown."
This year, the gumbo sale is Friday, March 25. Customers can dine in or take out lunch at 11 a.m. or dinner at 6 p.m. Or both.
Lunch includes a choice of chicken and sausage or shrimp gumbo over rice served with a house salad, bread, dessert, and iced tea, coffee or water.
Dinner also includes a choice of chicken and sausage or shrimp gumbo served over rice with a house salad, bread, and dessert with beverage choices of beer, wine, water, and iced tea.
Drive-thru pick up also is available for pints and quarts of gumbo, rice, coleslaw, dessert and a mini baguette. These packages can be picked up on the Northbound Lane on Fourth Street in front of Bishops Hall in the designated lane.
Boxed meals are $12. Prices for pints, quarts and other items vary.
Funds are always dedicated to good causes, as proven by the church women in those early years. Their objectives changed after the air conditioner was installed, and they started looking for other worthy causes for the money.
"We have to put a certain amount of money aside for startup for the next year's fundraiser, then we dedicate a portion to outreach," Dunbar said.
Donations from that outreach have been made to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in recent years.
"A portion has also been dedicated to in-reach to help the church," Dunbar said. "For more than 10 years — almost 20 years — in the beginning, that part of the money was put into an account. Almost $100,000 was saved, and the women were trying to figure out what they wanted to do with it."
When St. James later underwent a restoration, they agreed to dedicate the money to a new console for the church's Goulding & Wood pipe organ.
Dunbar doesn't attempt to estimate how many gallons of gumbo are prepared for the sale, but he does remember more than 800 gumbo meals sold in 2020.
And now that the sale is in its 70th year after a COVID hiatus, Dunbar says that the gumbo sale symbolizes something more.
"Gumbo is more than just gumbo," he said. "It's about the community. We're in the middle of downtown Baton Rouge, and we open our arms to the community and say, 'Come break bread with us.'"
To preorder, visit stjamesgumbo.org. Orders can be between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. the day of the sale by calling (225) 387-5141.