For Jonetta Kaiser, the film "Salt" was a turning point.
After watching the Angelina Jolie-starring 2010 action-thriller, Hammond native Kaiser's aspirations for an acting career were solidified.
Twelve years later, she's playing Sonya Karp in streaming service Peacock's new drama-fantasy series, "Vampire Academy." Five episodes of the 10-episode freshman season are available now, with a new one releasing each Thursday.
"She's (Jolie's) so good at what she does, but I think it was that movie because I've always wanted to play a spy and she was like a Russian spy or something like that," Kaiser, 27, recalled last week. "That's when I realized, wait, this is something I can actually do. I always knew it was a thing, but that's when I knew it was a tangible thing."
With that in mind, after graduating from Hammond High School in 2013 she took a "gap year," spending that time dipping her toes in acting as an extra in several Louisiana movie and TV projects filming in New Orleans, Lafayette and elsewhere.
"I was like, just do all of the background work to see if I liked being on set. And then I still didn't know how to go about it," she said. "And money was a main issue. OK, how can I afford to live in California?"
That's when she took a three-year detour to her hometown's Southeastern Louisiana University, where she studied … biochemistry.
"Because my dad told me, you know, go into STEM (a science, technology, engineering and mathematics discipline), being a woman and STEM will be so good. You'll be successful.
"So I did that, but I wasn't happy and kind of like lost my way. I just sat in bed one day and was like, 'Why am I so unhappy?' And it was 'because you're not doing what you always said you always wanted to do. The only thing you've ever wanted to do with your life is be an actor,' career-wise anyway," Kaiser said.
Approaching her senior year at SLU, it was time to switch gears and figure out a new game plan. First up was getting headshots done, then submitting her résumé to numerous Louisiana talent agencies. No responses. Kaiser broadened her submissions to the southeast region from Louisiana to Florida. Still no luck.
Undeterred, she applied to agents in Los Angeles, got one reply and scheduled a general meeting.
"So in December of 2017, I drove, because I couldn't afford to buy myself a plane ticket, so I drove three days to California (in an economy rental car) and had the general meeting. They did not sign me, but while I was out there, I met with another agent through someone that I just happened to communicate with on Instagram. And they told me if I move out (to L.A.) after the holidays and I reach out to them again, they'll sign me on. And they actually did."
By February 2018, Kaiser had commercial, theatrical and modeling agents and a manager. Soon after, her first gig, as half of a young couple in a Big Sean video.
"They have websites where you can submit yourself for things. I would just spend hours on there, submitting myself for short films and things like that," Kaiser explained. "I absolutely am such a huge fan of (rapper Sean). But the video never came out. It's so funny, but I got a little (maybe $500) paycheck and I got to meet Big Sean. So I was just kind of on cloud nine."
During those first months in Tinseltown, Kaiser juggled auditions, working at a coffee shop and as a restaurant bartender, a common scenario for those trying to break into the business. She took a leave from the restaurant in November 2019 when she landed the role of Mia in the adapted-from-a-video game film "Root Letter." In addition to earning her a SAG-AFTRA (actors' union) card, the movie brought her home to Louisiana for the Shreveport-shot project.
Returning to California, the restaurant manager told her it was either bartending or acting — she had to choose one.
"So obviously I was like, well, I think I've come too far now to choose bartending over acting so acting it is. He gave me the option to be fired, so I would qualify for unemployment. Just before those checks kicked in, Kaiser booked a Coke commercial in Thailand for two weeks. At this point, COVID-19 hadn't reached the U.S.
"So I am flown into Hong Kong and then Bangkok. I asked the production company who's based out of Shanghai, 'So what's this COVID like, is it serious?' And their response to me, honest to God, was that they wear their mask and they go home and quarantine. That was the extent of the information they gave me.
"So when I got back to the States, I was like, 'Oh, why are we shutting down?' and then COVID really got to America. I'm experiencing a pandemic for the first time."
When auditions did resume, Kaiser picked up work on a few short films and the Snapchat original drama "Two Sides," where she played supportive best friend Heather.
Acting classes here and there helped Kasier hone her craft, she said.
"But a lot of my growth, I feel like has been from reading books and just understanding what the craft is and then applying it," she said. "I've been fortunate enough to just work and then learn on the job.
"I've always been such an avid book reader, and I have such a vivid imagination. So I think combining those two things, … and then being able to take on the essence of that character that you're reading. And I've just always done that."
And on her reading list as a teen was the "Vampire Academy" book series.
"I was a huge fan of the books, a huge fan of the movies. So it wasn't until after I submitted the audition and my agent told me I was actually in the mix for this character that I realized 'I'm gonna get this. I already know this is my role.'"
"Vampire Academy" is the story of two young women, Rose and Lissa who, despite being from opposite social classes, forge a lasting friendship inside the academy's walls as they are readied to become members of royal vampire society.
Kaiser described her supporting role as the mysterious Sonya.
"Sonya Karp is kind of an odd girl. She's very kind, but she spends a lot of her time alone. She's a librarian at St. Vladimir's Academy. She's the sister of Mia Karp and the adoptive daughter of Victor Dashkov. And yeah, so she talks to birds," she explained. "She's a spirit user. So, we don't know a lot about the spirit, which is like one of the powers that vampires can have, but it's not really recognized. And so throughout the series, you'll start to see what spirit is and what comes with being able to use it and all those cool little things.
"And, you get to see the lightest and the darkest parts of Sonya's heart as she falls in love with Mikhail and all of that plays out."
Seeking an authentic backdrop for the series, cast and crew headed to Spain in winter 2021, where an old monastery became the fictional St. Vladimir's Academy for the next seven cold months.
"It was so much fun, honestly. Like Spain is one of the only places in the world that I've always wanted to live. And I got to do that and get paid. So it's just kind of like a dream come true," Kaiser said. "We lived in Pamplona, which is known for the Running of the Bulls. The monastery is about a 30-minute drive from Pamplona. And then we would go to other amazing locations. So we shot in San Agustin, we shot in Portugal. I definitely want to go back there on a vacation. That is such a beautiful place. It was just such a good time filming in all of these areas and getting to see Spain."