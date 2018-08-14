Quite frankly, I’m as surprised as anyone that I graduated from high school 20 years ago, but the invitation to my class reunion (and the accompanying Facebook group) seemed to confirm it.
That’s right, 20 years ago I walked the halls of St. Joseph’s Academy, clad in plaid shorts, slightly oblivious to much of the world, blissfully unaware of adult responsibilities, future technology and, apparently, eyebrow tweezers.
I went to high school in the mid-1990s, when the height of technology was adding a CD changer to your car aftermarket or perhaps carrying a cellphone the size of a brick that you didn’t DARE use, unless it was life or death and even then you might try to find a payphone.
Jared Leto was aloof bad guy hunk Jordan Catalano ("My So-Called Life") long before he was the Joker. And, yes, I tried and failed to dye my hair Angela Chase ("My So-Called Life") red. Several times.
High school was different back then, when social media was dial-up AOL. When MTV showed music videos. When mixtapes were actual tapes. And Alicia Silverstone taught us about what it meant to be a "Clueless" virgin who couldn’t drive.
If you were going to gossip about someone, you had to do it the old-fashioned way — by talking, thank you very much. And if folks were hanging out without you, it was quite possible to not know in real time.
We didn’t get an assist from Instagram or Facebook or Snapchat. There’s nary a record of my high school years online, aside from the photographs I’ve ironically posted over the years on Facebook to laugh at myself.
Going to high school and college pre-social media is a blessing kids today won’t ever know. Trust me, I’m Facebook friends with their parents. Today’s kids have been online since conception.
It’s strange to not have seen someone in 20 years, but to know her children’s names and ages and to have seen them in their dance costumes and sports uniforms. It’s passive friendship that leads to a false sense of connectedness and a growing sense of envy over your classmates’ perfect lives, which are, of course, just the curated versions of ourselves that we’re all guilty of sharing sometimes.
Enter the aforementioned 20-year reunion. Look, I get it, not everyone is anxious to revisit their awkward years. I went through a range of emotions, from excitement to downright panic. Reunions can be a romp through your glory days or chance to revisit teenage insecurities. Probably both.
To my relief, it was fun to meander down memory lane, to check in with people you haven’t seen in more than a decade. To laugh about detentions and dances and dress code violations. Most near 40 year-olds are mature enough to gracefully coexist at a cocktail party, and, well, I didn’t see anyone walk up to anyone else and catalog their flaws to their face.
It was worth going if only to revisit my high school’s campus and feel that aching dread of being out of uniform or late to class.
There's also that sense of "kids these days not even knowing how good they have it." They can wear tennis shoes and non-oxford shirts! Do they even suffer at all anymore?
On a jaunt through our old library (few, if any, books, but apparently, you can check out an eReader), a student tour guide pointed out a lamp with a complicated and beautiful lampshade. She informed us that a student had printed it on one of the school’s 3D printers as part of a digital art class.
Yes, these kids might not know how good they have it. And, maybe that inner voice is right and all of your classmates ARE doing better than you are.
Or, maybe, just maybe, 20 years is enough time for the best memories to rise to the top, to eclipse all others, and for you to look back at those awkward, oblivious kids we were and know that, hey, we all turned out just fine.
Christina Stephens is a Baton Rouge native who tweets often, usually about LSU, her dog and south Louisiana. Follow her on Twitter, @CEStephens.