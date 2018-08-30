By now, you're either a fan of Danny McBride or you're not.
A comedic actor with an abrupt, foul-mouthed style, McBride broke in 2006 in "The Foot Fist Way," an R-rated indie comedy for people who wished "Napoleon Dynamite" was dirtier.
Thanks to his honest, good-ole-boy attitude, he steals movies like "Pineapple Express" and "This Is the End." At the same time, he has fine-tuned his chops with the help of writer-director Jody Hill on HBO series "Eastbound & Down" and "Vice Principals."
Naysayers will exclaim that McBride is one-note, that he plays the crass guy who wins over everyone. His characters are tough to root for because they do and say awful things. Yet, if you're a fan, you still root for him because McBride has a knack for giving all these terrible characters a smidge of humanity.
"Arizona," a new dark and violent comedy starring McBride, won't change any critics' minds about the actor's style. While his bigger roles as of late have seen more subdued performances (see the Netflix comedy "The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter" and "Alien: Covenant"), "Arizona" is McBride turning up the crazy to 11. The movie is now in theaters and available to rent on demand.
"Arizona" is set against the backdrop of the 2009 housing crisis. Cassie Fowler (played by Rosemarie DeWitt) is struggling during this time as a mom and a real estate agent. She tries to convince her daughter (Elizabeth Gillies) and her ex-husband (Luke Wilson) that everything is fine. No one is buying what she's selling, especially as lawns are being painted green to make vacated homes in her neighborhood seem appealing.
Fowler's troubles multiply after she witnesses the murder of her boss by the hands of a lunatic house buyer named Sonny (McBride).
A frost-tipped, visor-wearing small-business man, Sonny bought a house on ideas like low interest rates, the chance to sell at a higher value and that the housing market wouldn't collapse. After the bubble bursts, Sonny is one of many residents who is poor, barely paying the bills (much less, an over-expensive mortgage), and his life is crumbling because of it. Well that and the fact that Sonny's idea for ice cubes of wine called "Miami Wice" hasn't gained traction.
Having been lied to about his house, Sonny's actions propel the worst in him. He kidnaps Fowler after she sees the murder, then decides the realtor will help him chop up the victim. The film unfolds with Fowler and other elements throwing wrenches in what Sonny thinks is a simple plan.
As "Arizona" gets more intense, it surprises with its level of violence. This isn't the smart man's take on the housing crisis a la "The Big Short." No, "Arizona" is the type of movie that will probably make you exclaim because you didn't know it would get that violent that quickly. It's like screenwriter Luke Del Tredici said, "I want to make a Coen Brothers movie, but I really don't care about it being quirky or cool."
Honestly, that's fine when you have an anchor like McBride. He's an actor who finds humor in small situations, like not knowing how to use the remote control for his complicated entertainment system. In the midst of the blood and guts, he still finds a way to give Sonny some human qualities, like apologizing for kidnapping Fowler's daughter and putting a fast food bag over her head during the ride to his house. You still want to see if he can get out of this pickle even as he's improvising it along the way.
Like McBride's previous projects, Sonny is a fearless idiot that I still kind of root for as the movie unfolds. Call McBride one-note if you want, but he never phones it in, and because of that, I'll watch anything he does, even this little barn burner.
'ARIZONA'
***
STARRING: Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kaitlin Olson, Elizabeth Gillies and Luke Wilson
DIRECTOR: Jonathan Watson
RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 25 mins.
NOW SHOWING: Now available to rent on demand.
MPAA RATING: Not rated. For mature audiences, includes violence, language and gore.
Excellent (****), Good (***), Fair (**), Poor (*)