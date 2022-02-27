The iconic sights and sounds of Woodstock transported members of Le Krewe du Roi and their guests to the summer of ’69 at its annual Mardi Gras Ball Feb. 26.
Portraying Jimi Hendrix, Chad Brown reigned as King Roi LVII. Katie Carville, as Janis Joplin, reigned as Queen Roi LVII. The queen is the daughter of Brian and Tina Carville.
With a background of Woodstock footage and sounds, master of ceremonies John Morgan welcomed attendees. The tableau opened to Jimi Hendrix’s rendition of the national anthem, followed by a presentation of the 2020 royal court.
Ball captains Bryan and Kim Landry and Randy and Lacye Morales, representing Woodstock producers, traveled the country searching for a place for the festival. Once they found Max Yasgur’s dairy farm, preparations to welcome the top acts of the era began.
Providing security for Woodstock were Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm Collective, played by Jude Barker, Chad Brown, Leon Guillory, Clint Landry, Bryan Landry Jr. and Brennan Landry.
The first act to take the stage was Sweetwater with their hit “Look Out.” Band members Fred Herrera and Nancy Nevins were represented by Landon Courtade and Presley Roddy, daughter of Timothy and Abby Roddy.
Next up with his famous “Freedom” was Richie Havens, portrayed by Christian Brown. Brown's parents are Chad and Hayley Brown. He escorted Melanie Safka, portrayed by Katelyn Sibley, daughter of Jason Sibley and Kathy Sibley, to her tune “Animal Crackers.”
Day two of the festival opened with “Soul Sacrifice” from Carlos Santana, portrayed by Clayton Brown, son of Chad and Hayley Brown. He escorted Joni Mitchell, played by Lilah Morgan, daughter of John and Lori Morgan.
During a pause due to rain, the Chase Tyler band entertained festival-goers with sounds of the era, including “Bobby McGee” and “Purple Haze.”
When the skies cleared, Country Joe McDonald and Joan Baez spread messages of peace. Country Joe (Clint Parnell) belted his famous “What Are We Fighting For.” Madisyn Glaser, daughter of Darin and Dawn Glaser, portrayed Joan Baez.
The next act was “Somebody to Love” by Jefferson Airplane. Standing in for Marty Balin and Grace Slick were Grant Blanchard, son of Damon and Stacy Blanchard, and Lilly Markins, daughter of John and Marcy Markins.
The crowd then began to “Dance to the Music” of Sly and the Family Stone. Sly was portrayed by Seth Landry, son of Derek and Britni Landry, and Rose was portrayed by Dannie Clare Durand, daughter of Daniel and Janee’ Durand.
The crowd was on its toes as it awaited the festival’s headliners. Arriving by zipline, King Roi LVII was attended by his nephew Reid Mendoza, and Avery Landry and Liam Landry. He performed his hit “Foxy Lady,” an invitation for his queen to join the show. True to history, Queen Roi LVII flew in by helicopter, and she answered the King’s call with her soulful “Take A Piece of My Heart.” The queen was attended by her sister Kassie Carville, cousin Elliott Carville, Kinslye Morales and Isla VanOss.
Following a royal toast and grand promenade, the Chase Tyler Band played the rest of the evening.