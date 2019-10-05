New Orleans native Jordan Chase landed a spot on Team Blake on Tuesday night's episode of NBC's "The Voice."
The 19-year-old singer, who now lives in Pensacola, Florida, performed “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” by Drake White. A lover of blues and soul, the long-haired crooner said he posted his first music video on social media 11 months ago "and things just took off from there."
"When you sing, it's incredible," coach/country star Blake Shelton told his newest team member. "Because, a lot of times when people have that sandpaper voice, they don't have the range that you have, they don't have the accuracy, the quickness."
To watch Chase's blind audition, go to: https://youtu.be/T9_oqzSzhiA.
Season 17 of "The Voice" airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
More Madd talk
Baton Rouge video production company Maddgame Entertainment is debuting a new season of talk shows this weekend.
"Connections with Kenyetta Collins" begins its second season at 2 p.m. Sunday on KZUP, Channel 19. The show has a news and current events format with Collins interviewing community personalities connected to the news. Her guests Sunday are state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and Gail Grover, a judicial candidate for Baton Rouge's juvenile court.
Collins said hosting a show was natural for her because of her interest in journalism.
The first "The Late Shift with Will Merrill" premiered Friday night. Host Merrill, a regular in Maddgame Entertainment's sketch comedy series, "Laugh Now, Laugh Later," talks to local entertainers and musical guests on his new show. The first show featured Baton Rouge actor Reggie Raw, who has appeared AMC's "Preacher," among other television series.
The show airs at 10:30 p.m. Fridays on WBTR, Channel 41.
Terrance Turner, director of Maddgame Entertainment, said he started the talk shows while "Laugh Now, Laugh Later" is in hiatus.
"We wanted to expand our creative level," he said "After seven seasons of 'Laugh Now, Laugh Later,' we were ready to try something different. We still do a lot of comedy in Will's show."
Merrill said making the transition from sketch comedy to carrying his own show has been a big responsibility.
"It's humbling and scary," he said. "But so far, I'm excited about it. We not only talk to our guests, but we'll have Cornae Granville doing celebrity news. And our musical guests will perform."
Both shows are prerecorded. "The Late Shift" season will end in December and begin again in the spring. "Connections" will continue through the spring and go into hiatus in the summer.
'Claws'
The New Orleans area-shot drama series "Claws" will get a fourth and final season, TNT announced last week.
"Since its launch in 2017, the series has won critical praise and a loyal fan following. Viewers have responded to the queenly rise of Desna Simms (Niecy Nash), who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect," a news release said.
In addition to Primetime Emmy nominee and Daytime Emmy winner Nash, the series also stars Baton Rouge native Kevin Rankin, Lafayette native Evan Daigle, Primetime Emmy winner Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jason Antoon, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Harold Perrineau and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Dean Norris.
Executive producers of "Claws" are Rashida Jones ("Parks and Recreation," "Angie Tribeca," "Celeste and Jesse Forever," "A to Z"), Will McCormack ("Celeste and Jesse Forever," "A to Z"), Janine Sherman Barrois ("ER," "Criminal Minds"), series creator Eliot Laurence ("Welcome to Me"), and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson ("Chicago P.D.," "The Unit") and Emily Silver ("The Flash Bones").
Staff writer Robin Miller contributed to this report.