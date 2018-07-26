I’ve never had high expectations for most restaurants inside hotels.
Sure, some of the world’s best dining can be found inside quaint inns and four-star hotels. But I don’t expect anything special from a bar and grill on the first floor of a Ramada — just edible club sandwiches and cover bands on Saturday night.
So The Bullfish on Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge took me by surprise. To be fair, The Bullfish only shares a building with Staybridge Suites south of LSU, not a lobby or an entrance.
And the cuisine's far from your typical hotel-motel grub. The Bullfish's inventive menu melds flavors from an array of coastal culinary traditions from Spain to New Orleans, creating flavorful, unique dishes.
Inspired in part by the Caribbean Islands and the Big Easy, The Bullfish is decorated with driftwood and maps, Jolly Roger flags and other nautical touches.
The menu features steak, seafood and sandwiches, with exotic creations and old standbys.
Two different preparations of shark are served at The Bullfish, and I decided the Shark Bites appetizer ($7) would be a low-risk way to try it. These golden-brown fried nuggets of shark were exceedingly enjoyable. I expected chewy bits of meat, but these were tender and moist, with a taste similar to a good tuna steak and a texture like well-prepared veal. While the Shark Bites are served with a creamy dipping sauce, they’re far too good to mask with any other flavor.
Under the Signature Entrees heading of the menu, the paella ($27) piqued my interest. The rice dish from coastal Spain isn’t all that common in these parts, and the description sounded interesting — a nontraditional paella seasoned with saffron and paprika combined with Louisiana-centric crawfish, andouille and tasso. I was concerned it would be an attempt at a fancier version of jambalaya, but it succeeded.
Served in a cast iron skillet, the rice was moist and slightly spicy, and the large Gulf shrimp and scallops atop the rice were plump and fresh. I would recommend splitting the paella with at least one other person.
I also tried the Island Hopper ($12), the restaurant's “signature sandwich,” which piles pulled pork, sweet plantains, pepper jack cheese and a spicy aioli on French bread. The sweet-savory combination was satisfying, and the spicy sauce rounded out the flavor with a nice jolt. The bottom of the sandwich grew soggy, but it didn’t fall apart. This isn’t much of a criticism. I would much rather deal with that “problem” than gnaw through dry meat.
Accompanying the sandwich were two lackluster sides, fries and coleslaw. The fries were a typical frozen-and-deep-fried affair that cried for loads of ketchup. I chose to leave them on the plate. The combination of flavors in the creamy pineapple coleslaw just did not work. I even sought out a second opinion from another diner who had tried it previously. She thought the coleslaw had expired.
While these sides were disappointing, the entrees were impressive. I will look forward to what else The Bullfish offers. I’ve got to try that other shark dish.
The Bullfish
WHERE: 4001 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge
HOURS: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
INFO: (225) 478-1690 or thebullfishbar.com
PROS: Shark Bites, inventive menu, paella
CONS: Creamy pineapple coleslaw, no lunchtime hours