The River Road Chapter of National Charity League honored 25 Baton Rouge-area high school seniors for their community volunteer work at its annual Senior Soiree on March 7 at the Renaissance Hotel.
These young women have served more than 2,900 hours at various local charitable organizations over the past six years. As members of National Charity League, in addition to service to local charities and nonprofit organizations, each young woman has fulfilled the requirements for participation in cultural activities and leadership development from seventh grade through her senior year of high school.
Recognized were Madeline Claire Britt, daughter of Kim and Gary Britt and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Allison Michelle Brunet, daughter of Amy Brunet and the late Duane Brunet and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Sarah Elaine Burke, daughter of Stacie and Christopher Burke and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Mary Catherine Carville, daughter of Monica and Barry Carville and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Cecilia Cashio, daughter of Maria Cashio and Trent Cashio and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy;
Kristen Ann Caughman, daughter of Sharon and William Caughman III and a student at Parkview Baptist School; Grace Lindley Chustz, daughter of Laura and John Jones and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Morgan Riley Allen Ezell, daughter of Monica and Andrew Ezell and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Ann Elizabeth Fink, daughter of Julie and Linn Fink and a student at the Runnels School; Emma Catherine Gary, daughter of Mona and James Gary and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy;
Jenay Christine Troxclair Hansen, daughter of Aimee and William Hansen and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Phoebe Elizabeth Hemmerling, daughter of Nicole and Scott Hemmerling and a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School; Anna Marie Johnson, daughter of Mary Johnson and the late Barton Johnson and a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School; Sydney LaFleur, daughter of Vanessa and Brian LaFleur and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy;
Madison Rae Michelli, daughter of Mona Michelli and William Michelli and a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School; Madison Nicole Moreau, daughter of Holly and Matthew Moreau and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Erin Elizabeth Oehrle, daughter of Lynn and Matthew Oehrle and a student at the Runnels School; Amanda Grace Pearson, daughter of Gerianne Pearson and the late Mark Pearson and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Catherine Poss, daughter of Sherry and Stephen Poss and a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School;
Emily Grace Reynaud, daughter of Sheila and Mark Reynaud and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Madison Michelle Roy, daughter of Michelle and Richard Roy and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Chloe Abigayle Gina Sanders, daughter of Amy and Justin Sanders and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; Jane Havannah Schlotterer, daughter of Dana and Dean Schlotterer and a student at the Runnels School; Erin Kavanaugh Shea, daughter of Rhonda and William Shea and a student at St. Joseph’s Academy; and Ashlyn Elizabeth Smeltzer, daughter of Lisa and Jay Smeltzer and a student at Parkview Baptist School.
The National Charity League, established in 1947 and incorporated in 1958, has more than 250 chapters in 27 states, with more than 70,000 members nationwide. Its mission is to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
The River Road Chapter, developed in 1999, is celebrating 21 years in the Baton Rouge community. The local chapter, which is NCL’s only chapter in Louisiana, has grown to more than 250 members.
Women and their daughters may be nominated for membership in the organization by one of the organization’s active members in good standing. Students can become eligible for membership in the seventh grade.
For more information on the local chapter, visit riverroad.nationalcharityleague.org.