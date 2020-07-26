Coming to Baton Rouge from our home state of Kentucky was an exciting time for our family. My husband, Toby, along with our five children were sad to leave our family and friends, but we looked forward to new opportunities.
So many things were different. We soon learned to say "y'all" instead of “you all.”
When school started, my children learned the hard way that answering the teacher with a polite yes or no was not acceptable. They must add ma'am or sir. School lunches were a big topic at our dinner table as they explained red beans and rice was always served on Mondays. And jambalaya was not just a word in a catchy song but a delicious rice dish!
State and local government was another topic at the dinner table. The state had parishes and not counties as the rest of the United States. Locally, we had city-parish combined rather than separate city and county. There was a mayor-president (mayor of the city; president of the council). At that time, the mayor-president was Woody Dumas. Yes, it seemed most everyone had a nickname!
We settled in and enjoyed our neighborhood, church and school for our children. We learned to be big fans of LSU sports. My only problem with that was pulling for LSU in basketball when they played Kentucky. I still bleed blue when it comes to basketball!
So many exciting activities were part of everyday life in Louisiana. Mardi Gras, the rodeo at LSU every year as well as more than I can remember.
However, the thing that caught husband Toby's eye was the Kids Baseball Clinic held every spring at Pete Goldsby Field. Major League Baseball players, both those presently playing and retired, would be there to work with the kids. Toby immediately put the date on his calendar.
When the big day arrived, I'm not sure who was the most excited, Toby or our 9-year-old son, Kent.
So many familiar names in baseball would be there — Salty Parker, Dalton Jones, Ted Williams, Bill Dickey — as well as local retired players, Gerald Didier and Matt Batts, both of whom lived in our neighborhood. There was Mel Didier, his son Hiya and Tony John.
When Toby dropped Kent off at Pete Goldsby Field, he made sure he had his baseball glove so he could get as many autographs as possible. The parents could not stay for the day.
Toby was looking forward to picking Kent up later. As he ran to get in the car, he was waving his glove. Toby could see that he was super excited. As he jumped in, he kept saying, “I got it! I got it!”
I can only imagine the look on Toby's face when Kent said, “I got Woody Dumas' autograph!”
— Parsons lives in St. Francisville