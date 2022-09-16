A summer celebration for nearly 60 leaders of local nonprofit and community-service organizations on Aug. 9 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library boasted its largest attendance in recent memory.
The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge hosted the event chaired by Tommy Darensbourg, ICCGBR vice president and Kiwanis Club of Red Stick board member. Vivian Frey, ICCGBR president, representing the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, welcomed members and guests. Barbara Auten, ICCGBR co-treasurer and executive director of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, offered an invocation.
Guest speaker Mary Stein, assistant director of the EBRP Library System, briefly outlined COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on library operations and services throughout the parish. Stein also encouraged everyone to make use of the immense resources and knowledge available at “your local library,” accessible to anyone with a free library card.
The event was catered was by Marx Chef Hyde, owner of Li-N-Nia’s Creole Kitchen and Enchanted Gardens Venue. Hand-crafted gelato in multiple flavors was served by City Gelato proprietor Mario Lozanov.
Decor chair Donna Leggett, ICCGBR president-elect and Kiwanis Club of Cortana member, also created a photo backdrop festooned with large sunflowers, red-and-white pennant flags, and floral vines. Kathleen Howell, with the Food Bank of Greater Baton Rouge, assisted with decor.
Some 20 door prizes were furnished by Auten, with Alzheimer’s Services, and Dr. Richard Flicker, ICCGBR co-treasurer and Exchange Club of Baton Rouge member.
More than 30 nonprofit and community-service organizations in the nine-parish Greater Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area comprise the ICCGBR, which encourages other like organizations to join its ranks. For information, contact Darensbourg, tommysellsbr@gmail.com.
Torchbearer Beta elects Chapter sweetheart
Jean Leyda hosted the Torchbearer Beta Chapter of International Beta Sigma Phi meeting Sept. 6 at her home.
She congratulated the chapter for earning a Three Star Rating for 2021-22 certified by the International Executive Council of Beta Sigma Phi. The chapter donated school supplies for needy children as their service project.
Verlyne LeBlanc was elected the chapter’s sweetheart and will be honored at the City Council Sweetheart Event in February. The chapter held its monthly social at Leyda’s home, where they watched the LSU-Florida State football game and enjoyed finger foods supplied by the members. Guests Don Whatley and Lynn Whatley joined the members and their spouses.