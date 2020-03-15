When Lincoln Hibbard was born last spring with birth defects that kept him in neonatal intensive care for 53 days, his parents had to grapple with the haunting question: Why?
Because of a study Woman’s Hospital is participating in, they actually got an answer.
Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the SouthSeq study looks at how a cutting-edge genetic test called whole genome sequencing can find reasons for medical problems among newborns. Woman's is one of only five places in the country participating in the study.
Rather than studying chromosomes, specific DNA or even pieces of DNA, whole genome sequencing looks at all of a body’s genetic material, said Dr. Steve Spedale, neonatologist at Woman’s.
“There’s about 20,000 genes in a human, so when you look at all these different variations, you’re talking about billions of variations,” Spedale said. “Whole genome sequencing, rough estimate is it can do about 3,000 times more data than any other test. It really is the whole package.”
As a result, conditions can be diagnosed or explained in ways once impossible.
Even if the test results do not lead to a cure or effective treatment, discovering the cause of the problem helps parents find support groups, said Kelly LaBorde, a registered nurse who enrolls and counsels families in the program.
“Instead of searching for something that might work … or a doctor who specializes in this or that, they’re in touch with families who have been there, done that and can point them (in the right direction),” LaBorde said. “That’s valuable. I can’t stress enough how valuable that is.”
Lincoln was born April 15 at 34½ weeks. He had a cleft palate, and his esophagus was not fully developed, which required surgery two days later. He struggled to eat, so he remained in NICU. These abnormalities qualified him for the study, and his parents, Allison and Marcus Hibbard, agreed to participate.
Not every parent does, LaBorde said. Federal law prohibits health insurance companies from discriminating against those who have had problems revealed through genetic testing. However, the same does not apply to life or disability insurance, which may ask whether such testing has been performed.
That creates a dilemma, and not only for the baby. Although not required, the test asks parents to have their own blood tested to provide more information about the source of any genetic problems that are uncovered.
“We have had a few parents who have declined,” LaBorde said. “We’ve had a few parents ask me to delay drawing the blood so they can get life insurance for their baby so they can answer that question truthfully. Every family is different.”
The Hibbards agreed because they wanted to contribute to the research, not thinking Lincoln had a genetic disorder, Allison Hibbard said.
The test determined he has mandibulofacial dysostosis with microcephaly, a disorder characterized by developmental delays and abnormalities of the head and face and caused by a genetic mutation. Cleft palate and abnormalities of the esophagus are among its possible characteristics.
“It was not just rare; it was super rare. It was crazy,” Allison Hibbard said. “The stuff that was associated with it, the secondary conditions … just fit him to a T. It made perfect sense after we knew about it, but there was no way we would come across it had we not had that genome sequenced.”
The diagnosis has allowed the Hibbards to get appropriate physical therapy for Lincoln and to connect with parents of other children with MFDM.
“We’re very thankful for the study,” Allison Hibbard said. “There are kids on our group who haven’t found out for years and years and years. There’s one kid that was 14 when he found out. Me and my husband talk all the time about how fortunate we are. We could have been going through … his whole life not knowing truly what’s wrong with him.”
Even when the test produces a less certain diagnosis, future infants may benefit as the results go into research databases that may one day reveal more clinically important answers, Spedale said.
“It’s just an emerging field,” Spedale said. "I think for us, the best part of being in this study was that we can get this to our patients and learn as we’re doing this.”