If you haven't begun your Christmas shopping, here's a good place to start — the 39th Hollydays Market.
The event, presented by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, takes place Wednesday-Saturday at the Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall.
Subtitled "Shopping for a Cause," the Baton Rouge holiday tradition brings in merchants from around the country selling clothing, jewelry, home decor and more.
Proceeds help support the Junior League’s outreach to dynamic programs, as well as its mission-based training programs. These programs continue to support initiatives including the League's Diaper Bank, along with various partnering agencies, including LSU AgCenter, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, among others.
Wednesday is the preview night gala from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Guests will get a first look at the market, enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants and bid in a silent auction (with entertainment) ending at 10 p.m.
The raffle drawing for a Rolex watch ($50 per ticket) is set for 8 p.m.
Tickets are $65 per person; $125 per couple.
Hours over the next three days are as follows:
THURSDAY
9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., preferred shopping
11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., general shopping
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to 8 p.m., general shopping
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., general shopping
General ticket prices are one-day, $12 (in advance), $15, at the door; seniors, teachers and first responders, one-day, $5; and $25, three-day pass.
Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Strollers and rolling carts are not allowed.
Thursday's preferred shopping time, priced at $35, offers exclusive early admission to the market, cocktails and food samplings from local restaurants. Tickets are limited.
Ladies' Night Out from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, also a limited event, is $50. This includes an exclusive jewelry pull from Kendra Scott, champagne and sweets.
Kids get their special time as well with the Snowflake Soiree, a Saturday brunch with seatings at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Children can immerse themselves in "Winter Wonderland," where they'll find food, crafts, fun and holiday photos.
Tickets are $25 per child, and $25 per accompanying adult.
Also, a wine tasting runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Cost is $30.
The Junior League also is raffling a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV. Tickets are $10. The drawing will be at 3 p.m. Saturday.
For more info, visit juniorleaguebr.org.