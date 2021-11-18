It's White Light time
Mid City Merchants again presents White Light Night, that area's largest art festival, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Follow the white lights from business to business, meeting artists, listening to music and dining at a local restaurant along the way. midcitymerchantsbr.org
Get your shop on
Antiques, art and jewelry and more await visitors to the annual Market at the Mill, 311 Mill St., downtown New Roads. Shopping hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. marketatthemillnewroads.com
Feel the x-treme!
The Monster Truck Nitro Tour roars into Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry St., Gonzales, for two shows Saturday. Tickets start at $15 for the 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances featuring 10,000-pound car-crushing giant trucks and freestyle motocross stunts. monstertrucktour.com
See a 2021 'Godspell'
It's the second weekend for Theatre Baton Rouge's updated production of the musical which follows the story of Jesus Christ. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets run $25-$35. theatrebr.org