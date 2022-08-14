Indian street food board and biting basket from Tap 65
Tap 65 is one of Baton Rouge's most Instagramable restaurants. The colorful papadums and fryums in the biting basket are no exception. The appetizer comes with green chutney and sweet & sour chutney.
Tap 65 is located at 515 Mouton St Suite 103, Baton Rouge. Its hours are 4 p.m. till midnight on Monday through Thursday. Friday 4 p.m. till 1 a.m. Saturday 11 a.m. till 1 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Turkey Cajun poboy at American Market
I had heard about this sandwich for months and must say that it lived up to the hype — and it may be the best deal in town. Yes, it's at a liquor store, but for $8.50, you get a footlong poboy, a bag of Zapp's and a 20-ounce fountain drink. Not bad!
But beyond being a bargain extraordinaire, this sandwich is tasty! The bread is the ideal blend of crispy and soft. The dressings are spot on, and the turkey is flavorful and delicious. Never mind that the sandwich is a side note in a liquor store.
American Market is located at 5251 Nicholson Drive, Unit Q, Baton Rouge. It is open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. till 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. Sundays. (Jan Risher, features editor)
French fries and homemade Ranch at Pop's Poboys
I moved from Lafayette to Baton Rouge in March — and I'm loving my new home and city. Even still, there are things you miss from places you've lived and loved. Pop's Poboy's French fries with their incredible three-day-to-make Ranch dressing is high on the list of things I miss in Lafayette.
When I first tasted these fries years ago when the restaurant opened, I was like, "These are the most amazing fries around. How did he do this?" I was so curious that I asked Chef Collin Cormier back then.
He explained that he had experimented for weeks to "invent" these fries, using every type of potato he could find and all the processes. He struck gold, but they're not Yukon Gold. They're Kennebec potatoes out of California. Cormier says they’re a higher-density potato and better suited for frying. So much so that, when you throw in a few friends, those French fries are, on occasion, worth driving across the Basin to eat.
A single order of Pop's fries are enough to share with friends, but you might want to get an extra side or two of the Ranch for dipping.
Pop's Poboys is located at 740 Jefferson St, Lafayette. Its hours are 10:30 a.m. till 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. till 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Closed Sundays.