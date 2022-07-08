The first words that come to mind are, "No way."

No way were the outfits on exhibit at the West Baton Rouge Museum worn by Serena and Venus Williams.

Tennis' legendary siblings are muscular, powerful giants on the tennis court, right? Yet their designer outfits in the museum's exhibit, "Courting Style: Women's Tennis Fashion" are surprisingly petite.

"They say television puts weight on people," curator Ferin Jones said. "It really changes your perspective when you see these."

Jones isn't just referring to the Williams' sisters' outfits but also those worn by such superstars as Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert. All are much smaller than their television image on the Wimbledon court.

Speaking of Wimbledon, it concludes on Sunday, July 10, and if you're a fan of the world's oldest tennis tournament, why not stop by the West Baton Rouge Museum for a personal pep rally going into the final matches?

"It's really perfect timing," Jones said. "And it would be a great time to visit."

"Courting Style: Women's Tennis Fashion" runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. The show was organized by the International Tennis Hall of Fame of Newport, Rhode Island, and is toured by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

The exhibit isn't just a showcase of designer tennis outfits but a journey through tennis history, beginning with long-skirted outfits from the early 1900s.

"Some of our members have worn the long skirts in some tournaments where we play in historical outfits," said Susan Barry, photographer for the Baton Rouge Women's Tennis Association.

Barry is planning to round up members of the association to attend the exhibit, whose styles, she said, have influenced those worn on Baton Rouge's tennis courts.

"When we play at the clubs, everyone is required to wear white," she said. "But as for styles, I'm beginning to see more dresses than shirts and skirts on the court. And though none of us could hope to be Venus or Serena, they've definitely had an influence on how our members dress."

That's not saying Baton Rouge tennis players are wearing exact copies of Serena Williams' adventurous fashion. She, along with her sister and fellow superstars have designers who dedicate their work to the tennis court.

But it is saying that they're seeing Serena Williams wear dresses on the court, and they want to somehow emulate that.

And they'll have a chance to get some ideas when visiting the museum, for this show gives visitors a detailed view of these outfits, highlighting features that often are invisible on television.

That includes such features as the fringes on the dress Venus Williams wore during the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, the rhinestones encrusted into the skirt worn by Maria Sharapova in the 2017 U.S. Open, the rhinestones nestled within the polka dots in Billie Jean King's outfit for the 1978 U.S. Open and the discreet "Serena" spelled out on the back sleeve of Serena Williams' single-sleeved, tutu-skirted outfit for the 2018 U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Monica Seles autographed the front of the outfit she wore for the 1995 U.S. Open, and the gold thread in Martina Navratilova's outfit worn in her 1978 Wimbledon Championship is in full view.

One part of the show is dedicated to designer Culbert "Teddy" Collingwood Tinling, the king of tennis couture between 1940 and 1980. Tinling's forward-thinking paved the road for today's designs.

The Hermes trunk in which he carried his fabrics and tools also is included in this show.

And though Jones can't help being enchanted by the sheer elegance of the Williams sisters' outfits, there are a few parts of the older dresses that fascinate her.

"They played in these long skirts," she said. "It's just amazing to think about that, but what's even more amazing are the shoes they played in."

A pair of those shoes, lace-up, high-heel boots with pointed toes are included in this show. Not only do they look potentially hazardous, their points surely had to cause toe cramps.

Still, these outfits have something in common with the Williams sisters' dressed — they, too, are petite.

"The people who wore all of the outfits in this show were small," Jones said. "It really changes your perspective."