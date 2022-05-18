The Writer’s Workshop, a six-week series presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and designed specifically for adults ages 55+ to explore creative writing styles and techniques, kicks off from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. June 4.
The workshop will take place at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. The sessions are facilitated by published author and communications expert Rannah Gray, along with other writing professionals. It will take place every Saturday through July 16, except for July 2.
The course covers writing fiction, nonfiction and poetry with tips on how settings, imagery, dialogue and characters can bring your writing to life. Participants will also learn how to constructively critique their peers and build a creative community to share ideas and resources.
The final class gives participants the opportunity to present their work to friends, family and the class at an Open Mic Night. For more information, go to artsbr.org/creativeaging