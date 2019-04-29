When you think about BREC, fun and games probably come to mind. For a few dozen volunteers, a more serious topic takes priority — conservation.
Since 2017, the East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Parks Commission has had a group dedicated to preserving some of its intentionally less-developed areas. Called Green Force, these volunteers keep some of BREC’s far-flung properties in shape for visitors who come to connect with nature.
“We find a lot of people get into it because it’s really fulfilling, and it gives them a social outlet,” said Amanda Takacs, BREC’s conservation manager. “They’re meeting all these people who are interested in the same types of things, and then you create a network that they can go out and do projects with these people.”
Those projects aren’t likely to be at BREC’s most visible and visited sites like the Baton Rouge Zoo or Independence Park. The focus is on places BREC devotes to preserving nature where people can interact with the flora and fauna.
The designated conservation areas include Blackwater, Burbank, Frenchtown Road, Kendalwood Road Park and Sandy Creek Community Park. They’re in varying stages of development. Some have trails open to hikers, bikers and horseback riders; others limit the trails only to hikers. Cohn Nature Preserve is intentionally undeveloped, left in its natural state for birds and other animals.
Unlike the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, these properties don’t have a dedicated staff on site.
“Outside of Bluebonnet Swamp, we’ve got thousands of acres of land that needs to be managed and programs,” Takacs said. “Before this year, we had two people doing that. They had to program and manage, do everything — survey the parks, do all the primitive trail work, all of that. In order to assist us in achieving some of our goals, we created the Green Force Volunteer Program.”
In addition to trail maintenance, the 49 volunteers help with programming and events and removing non-native plant species. To do that, of course, requires identifying them, and that's the purpose of the annual Bio Blitz. It's an effort to identify as many plant and animal species as possible in 24 hours at a selected park. This year, it was held at Hooper Road Park.
Jeffrey Dubinsky, 49, attended a BREC Woods Walk at Hooper Road Park five years ago and began volunteering for BREC, and he completed the training for the Green Force when Takacs created it. He estimates he volunteers about four hours a month in every season except summer.
“I enjoy nature, but I wouldn’t say I was an avid outdoors person,” Dubinsky said. “It has made me more of one for sure, and it does give people the opportunity to see how fantastic BREC parks are. I had no idea we had so many parks, and there were so many different opportunities available to people if they just took a moment to look at them. I think BREC … is a hidden gem right out in the open for East Baton Rouge Parish.”
Kris Williams, 44, learned about Green Force from her husband, Chad, who volunteered with BREC before the conservation program was created. She took part in the most recent Bio Blitz, taking photos of participants and the plants and animals they found.
“We love to go hiking,” she said. “We go all over — Tunica Hills and mostly Frenchtown Conservation Area. We hike a lot there. I haven’t been able to do it as much lately, and that’s another reason I wanted to join, to get me out there to do it more, give me a good reason to go.”
Dubinsky said the people who "aren’t necessarily of like background, but they are of like mind as far as enjoying being outside.
"With any structured activity, there’s a common thread between people," he said, "and it makes for a very enjoyable experience.”
To learn more about Green Force, call (225) 388-3029 or email conservation@brec.org.