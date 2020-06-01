Maria DeLouise, of Baton Rouge, appreciates Dr. F.A. and Karen Moore for displays they put on their front porch to spread daily cheer for walkers and cyclists.
During the quarantine, they bring a light touch with humorous messages, such as "It's utterly almost over," with a delightful cow portrait; "Masks are meant for Mardi Gras," with, of course, Mardi Gras masks; and a group of dolls with the message, 'Feeling blue … try another color."
"Spreading a little cheer goes a long way," DeLouise said.
Creative kindness
Stephanie Leanne Myers-Boone has gone out of her way to make Milton and Erica Hamer's family feel special during the coronavirus pandemic.
A nurse, Myers-Boone has sewn themed fabric masks with filter pouches for the Hamers, and she mails “super secret pen pal” postcards every week to their two small children and to the children of others during the stay-at-home order. She invited the youngsters to a social distancing "dinosaur egg" collecting event in her yard with full explanation of safety guidelines, as well as a unicorn flower picking event for Mother’s Day.
"She is a creative and amazingly thoughtful person," Erica Hamer said.
Clean-up on Green Trails
Bitsy Van Norman is thankful for our garbage collectors, but a recent mishap left her street littered with trash.
"My new neighbor called me to say he was coming to sanitize and clean up in front of my house, and I should not be alarmed when he used my hose," she wrote. "He did just that, with Clorox and a broom immediately after the truck passed. Also with social distancing in mind, he regularly offers any help to this 84-year-old retired teacher. ... Certainly, his kindness defines BFF!"
Van Norman added a thanks for her newspaper delivery person and an "old neighbor," who puts my paper on my porch every day."