New Orleans saxophonist and culture bearer Donald Harrison is truly a jazz master.
Last July, Harrison received the highest honor the United States can present to a jazz artist when the National Endowment for the Arts named Harrison a 2022 NEA Jazz Master, along with Stanley Clarke, Cassandra Wilson and Billy Hart.
“An unbelievable honor for me,” Harrison said in advance of his Wednesday concert for the River City Jazz Masters series at the Manship Theatre.
Harrison received the A.B. Spellman NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship for Jazz Advocacy. His NEA accolade followed the honorary doctorate he received from the Berklee College of Music in May 2021.
During the NEA Jazz Masters program’s 40 years of existence, previous honorees included Ron Carter, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, Ornette Coleman, Herbie Hancock and Harrison’s fellow New Orleans musicians Danny Barker and Ellis, Wynton, Delfeayo, Jason and Branford Marsalis.
“When you look at the names on the list, to be among them is beyond my comprehension,” Harrison said. “I just get up every day, do the best I can with the music, and try to be honest with it.”
In addition, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is honoring Harrison with this year's prestigious Alvin Batiste Hall of Distinction Award. It will be presented to him before his Manship Theatre performance.
Honors aside, and as his 62nd birthday approaches in June, Harrison has much more work to do.
“I have a lot of ideas that, I think, can add to a construct of what we think music is,” he said. “That’s the beauty of music. There is always something that you can add to yourself and the group picture.”
Harrison grew up in an eclectic household that participated in Mardi Gras Indian culture and valued all kinds of music. His late father, Donald Harrison Sr., was big chief of the Guardians of the Flame Mardi Gras Indians. His mother, Herreast J. Harrison, is founder and program director of the Donald Harrison Sr. Museum and Guardians Institute.
“So, I never had the idea that if you play this you shouldn’t play that,” Harrison recalled. “We listened to Etta James, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, the London Symphony Orchestra, to Charlie Parker, Louis Armstrong, Ravi Shankar, the UNESCO Collection of Traditional Music, to Broadway.”
Donald Harrison Sr., on impulse, brought a saxophone home to his son when Donald Jr. was in elementary school.
“My father was walking downtown when he saw the saxophone in the window of the music store,” Harrison recalled. “He decided that should be a present for me. It wasn’t my birthday or Christmas. I hadn’t asked for a musical instrument. But he purchased the saxophone and gave it to me. Maybe he had some kind of premonition.”
Initially, the younger Harrison wasn’t interested in saxophone. After he played the instrument in school for about a year, it stayed in the closet — until Harrison heard the title track for soul-jazz saxophonist Grover Washington’s 1974 album, “Mister Magic.”
“Then I remembered I had a saxophone,” he said. “And I took it out and learned ‘Mister Magic.’ I told my father, ‘I like the saxophone now.’ He told me, ‘You remember Charlie Parker? Learn some of his music and see how that feels.’ I started practicing and fell in love with Charlie Parker.”
Parker is the transcendent but short-lived alto saxophonist who’s considered a co-creator of bebop.
“The more you hear it, the more you hear the brilliance of it all,” Harrison said of Parker’s artistry. “Every solo is a masterpiece.”
Harrison’s musical journey includes performing with more than 200 jazz masters, including Ron Carter, Art Blakey, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner and Miles Davis. His mentors and collaborators include peers of Charlie “Bird” Parker, of whom he’d always ask, “What did Bird say about this?”
“After a while, they just knew to tell me, ‘Bird said do it like this,’ ” Harrison recalled. “And we’d work it out on the bandstand. That’s the bebop academy.”
A musician concerned about far more than his own career, Harrison has mentored such younger musicians as recent Oscar and Grammy winner Jon Batiste, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, Christian McBride, Esperanza Spaulding and the Notorious B.I.G.
“So many great musicians nurtured me,” he reflected. “A lot of it, they specifically told me to pass it on. I recently saw a video of Jonathan Batiste saying I was one of the greatest teachers in the past 50 years, because I taught all of the music. That made my heart warm.”
Donald Harrison
7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$28-$48