Light up the swamp
Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, hosts another Swamp Flashlight Night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Look for live animal encounters and a leisurely night hike. Closed-toe shoes and insect repellant are recommended. brec.org
Check out these gems
The Baton Rouge Gem and Mineral Society presents its annual show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. See gemstones, minerals, fossils, lapidary equipment and fine jewelry. Admission is $5, adults; $3, children 5-12; free for military personnel with ID; and $1 off for Scouts in uniform. lamardixonexpocenter.com
All about the plants
Roses, herbs and ferns are just the beginning of what you can purchase at the Summer Plant Sale & Garden Expo from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Independence Botanical Gardens, 7500 Independence Blvd. Plant society members and vendors can answer questions and discuss the plants they're selling.
A don't-miss show at L'Auberge
See Louisiana-born singer-songwriter Marc Broussard ("Home," "Must Be the Water") in concert at L'Auberge Event Center, 777 L'Auberge Ave. at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets to the reserve seating-only show are $20, and the doors open at 8 p.m. lbatonrouge.com