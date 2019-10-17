FRIDAY
LUNCHTIME ROUND-UP: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. A lunchtime mini food truck round-up on The Green.
CLASSIC HORROR MOVIE NIGHT AT TIN ROOF: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring "Night of the Living Dead" and "House on Haunted Hill" out on the patio and lawn, weather permitting. Geaux Cuban will be on at the lot at 5 p.m.
THE GREAT PUMPKIN NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 854 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring trick-or-treating, games, crafts and a special performance by the West Baton Rouge Library of spooky tales and pumpkin lore at the Juke Joint. Bring blankets and chairs to watch. Costumes are encouraged. westbatonrougemuseum.org.
MOVIE NIGHT FOR ADULTS "50 FIRST DATES": 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and create leis and tikis, and join in a game of limbo prior to the start of the movie. Ages 18 and up. Free.
"(IM)PERMANENCE" MASQUERADE RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A masquerade-themed reception showcasing Kelsey Livingston's recent work that has been on display at the Firehouse Gallery, now through Oct. 31. artsbr.org.
SWAMP HAUNTED HIKES: 6 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring crafts, storytelling, a haunted maze, carnival games, prizes and more. $6 per person. facebook.com/brecnaturecenter.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
CAJUN FRENCH MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd. Free dance lessons begin at 7:15 p.m. $10 CFMA members, $12 nonmembers, $7 students with ID, kids 12 and under get in free. Halloween costumes encouraged but optional.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
HOLLYDAYS: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. "Shop for a Cause," supporting the Junior League and various partnering agencies. $10-$25 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com. Children 4 and under get in free. No strollers or carts allowed.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
2019 ST. GEORGE PARISH FAIR: 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 7880 St. George Drive. Featuring live music, carnival rides,and food.
CYT BATON ROUGE PRESENTS "TARZAN": 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Shaver Theatre at LSU CMDA. An adaptation of the classic Disney film. $16-$22 at cytbatonrouge.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, THURSDAY
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. each night and a midnight showing Friday and Saturday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a campy, sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
70TH ANNUAL PANCAKE FESTIVAL: 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LSU Carl Maddox Field House, Nicholson Drive. Featuring all-you-can-eat pancakes, a talent show and an art showcase. $6 at brpancakefestival.ticketleap.com.
2019 HALLOWEEN TOWN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Baton Rouge. Featuring a Pumpkin Pi race, vendor booths, food and beverages, live entertainment, contests, character encounters and games.
REMEMBER ME QUILT GUILD — JUBILEE AND DRAPING THE PEWS QUILTS SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd. The sixth annual Fall Arts Jubilee and Draping the Pews Quilt Show features handmade and homemade items. Free.
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA'S ART KRAWL & TRUNK SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. artguildlouisiana.org.
OPEN HOUSE, STUDENT HORSE SHOW & STICK HORSE RODEO: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Featuring games, prizes, petting zoo, hayrides and a stick horse rodeo. Children ages 2-6 are welcome to attend the stick horse rodeo with legendary rodeo announcer Arthur Smith. Free.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Arc Baton Rouge, 12616 Jefferson Highway. New arts market hosted by The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Arc Baton Rouge, featuring artwork, food and music from a variety of local artists, including ArcArts entrepreneurs. artsbr.org.
CORN MAZE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. A family-friendly day of fall fun with numerous farm-related activities. Featuring hayrides, ziplining, face painting, Bayou Goula's Petting Zoo, pumpkin decorating and food from local vendors. $10 per person and free for children 3 and under. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/.
GENEALOGICAL TALK: 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Sylvia Kelly Smith will present "The Noblet family of East Baton Rouge, including Kleinpeter, Babin, Brogdon, Stokes, Shurtz, Watts, Williams, Owens and others." Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society, for more information call Mary McKeough, (225) 925-8921.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
BATON ROUGE MINI MAKER FAIRE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Highlighting creative projects including tech, art, crafts and fashion. Featuring special performances, a cosplay competition and stilt walking. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
FESTA ITALIANA: Noon to 10 p.m., Crescent Park, Donaldsonville. Celebration of history, culture and Italian heritage in Donaldsonville, with live music, food and a spaghetti sauce cook-off. facebook.com/visitdonaldsonville.
BROTHAS & SISTAS: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Southern Grind Cafe, 8418 Scotland Ave. Presented by Black Out Loud Conference. A dialogue series about the intersection of gender and blackness. Session two focuses on "unpacking misogyny, emasculation and other concepts of gender disharmony." facebook.com/blackoutloud.
9TH ANNUAL BATON ROUGE HALLOWEEN PARADE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Downtown Baton Rouge. View route at 1031consortium.com.
MMM OCTOBER MARKET: 4 p.m., Mid City Makers Market, 541 S. Eugene St. Featuring live music, food, vendors with homemade and handmade goods.
SOULFUL EXPRESSIONS: 11 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Bring Justice to My Rhyme presents Soulful Expressions Showcase and Open Mic. Featuring music, poetry, art and more. Come early and sign up for open mic. $5 entry at the door.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Wear your best costumes and visit treat stations throughout the zoo or wander through the merry-not-scary Hay Maze and Enchanted Swamp. Regular zoo admission applies. Free for members. Grounds close at 5 p.m. brzoo.org.
AFRICAN VIOLET SHOW AND SALE: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Featuring varieties of gesneriads grown for beautiful foliage or unusual flowers. Club members will be on hand to share growing tips. Plants available for purchase. Free admission.
SUNDAY
BE DIFFERENT, PAINT HILLTOP: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Fleur de ME Designs will lead a social wine and paint night focusing on the flora and fauna of Hilltop Arboretum. No experience necessary and all materials provided. Bring your own wine. $55 for members, $65 for nonmembers. Register at lsu.edu/hilltop/events/painting_class.php.
ANIME-ISH! OCTOBER EDITION: 6:15 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., Uppercut's Barber Shop, 1951 Staring Lane. Anime night featuring vendors, food, fellow anime lovers and the move "Vampire Hunter D: BloodLust." Hosted by Blerd-ish. BYOB. $5 at the door. blerd-ish.com.
SUNDAY, MONDAY
"BALLETX": 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. Monday (School Show), Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Acclaimed Philadelphia ballet company will present a show of original choreography that pushes the boundaries of dance. Presented with Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre. $25-$50 at manshiptheatre.org.
MONDAY
LUNCH WITH LEANNE: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crowne Plaza of Baton Rouge. A 30-minute concert performance by Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Doche, followed by an opportunity to visit with the performer. Hosted by Opera Louisiane general director Leanne Clement and artistic director Michael Borowitz. $67 at operalouisiane.com.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Classes continue every Monday through Oct. 28. Classes will include a basic beginner lesson for those who have never played a Dulcimer and an advanced beginner for those who have some experience. There are loaner Dulcimers available. Contact Helen Bankston at (225) 753-7917 or (225) 953-1382. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
WEDNESDAY
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign up starts at 8 p.m. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
USS KIDD FALL FIELD DAY: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., USS KIDD Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road. A working weekend aboard a destroyer that's now a museum ship. All types of laborers are welcome but electricians, welders, plumbers and carpenters are especially needed. Volunteers also needed to clean, paint or other tasks. Call (225) 342-1942 for more info.
PUMPKIN PADDLE PARADE: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., BREC's Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Get into the Halloween spirit with the Pumpkin Paddle parade, a competition of "float" decorating. Design and decorate a canoe, kayak or paddleboard in Halloween decor for a chance to win prizes. Ages 12 and up. $10/kayak or SUP. Register.brec.org.
2019 BATON ROUGE BLUES GALA: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. An evening honoring blues legends Clarence Williams, Lil Buck Sinegal, Rob Payer, Willie Durrisseau and Bobby Rush. Featuring live music by the Blue Monday All Stars and DJ Swamp Boogie. $40 at bontempstix.com
NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: 6 p.m., LSU Museum of Natural Science, 119 Foster Hall. Featuring a glimpse into specimen collections, research collections, engaging talks about research, and behind the scenes tours of the focus collection. Free. Register at lsu.edu/mns/education/night-at-the-museum/.
RECEPTION "DESTINATION: LATIN AMERICA": 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. A reception for "Destination: Latin American," featuring a gallery talk with curator Patrice Giasson at 6:30 p.m. Admission includes hors d'oeuvres and wine. Exhibit opens on Oct. 24 and will be on display through Feb. 9, 2020. Free for members, $5 for students/faculty with ID, $10 for general public. lsumoa.org.
ANDREA GIBSON BOOK READING: 7 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Poet Andrea Gibson will perform selections from their acclaimed new collection, "Lord of the Butterflies." Buddy Wakefield is also on the bill. $15. facebook.com/andreagibsonpoetry.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Coyote Moon Crystals and Gifts, 1938 Perkins Road. Cocktails and conversation event for LGBTQ and allied businesses in Baton Rouge. Hosted by Baton Rouge Pride. Free. facebook.com/brpride.
BACHTOBERFEST: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. A family-friendly outdoor concert led by BRSO concertmaster Borislava Iltcheva. Featuring classical music, beer, wine and brats. $30 at brso.org.
STARTING THURSDAY
GREATER BATON ROUGE STATE FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds. Featuring carnival rides, games, food and live music nightly. gbrsf.com.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," on display through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," on display through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "(IM)PERMANENCE," recent works by Kelsey Livingston, on display through Oct. 31 with a masquerade reception held on Friday at 6 p.m. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Jamie Baldridge, Samuel Joseph and Nonney Oddlokken, through Oct. 31. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Tuesday; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "A Cast of Blues," on display through Oct. 20; "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm