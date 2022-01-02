The Baton Rouge Symphony League honored 19 young women for their years of service to the symphony at the Dec. 18 Bal de la Symphonie at the Crowne Plaza.
In white dresses, carrying silver tussie mussies filled with red roses, the senior Les Jeunes Amies made their debut. Les Jeunes Amies is a service organization of young women who are the daughters and granddaughters of members of the Baton Rouge Symphony League. During their four years in high school, they have performed volunteer service benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra.
League President Michele Shaffer welcomed guests to the ball, which was chaired by Kelli Pennington. Co-chairwoman was Rachel Helmke, and the night’s emcee was Toja Riley.
Presented were Sarah Jeanne Brady, daughter of Janie and Todd Mitchell Brady; Emma Lanier Collier, daughter of Dr. Mary Margaret Dobson and Richard Lane Collier; Chloe Alexandra D’Angelo, daughter of Katherine and John Joseph D’Angelo; Camille Rose Ferachi, daughter of Candi and Paul Joseph Ferachi; Abigail Wight Gibson, daughter of Linda and Benjamin Northcutt Gibson Sr.; Isabella Reese Grier, daughter of Dr. Mandy and Jason Grier; Millicent Myers Hawthorne, daughter of Lauren and George Trippe Hawthorne; Gabriella Helene Hendrick, daughter of Kathy and Neal Douglas Hendrick;
Amanda Louise Johnson, daughter of Elizabeth Mayer Johnson and Todd Robert Johnson; Ashleigh Elizabeth Lewy, daughter of Shannon and Lucien Daniel Lewy III; Ellen Craig Livingston, daughter of Sarah and J. Craig Livingston; McCall Marie Matt, daughter of Janay Layne Giblin and Jacques Matt IV; Madison Lynn Morel, daughter of Dr. Christian Edward and Courtney Morel; Ashton Margaret Pellerin, daughter of Lori and Richard Kent Pellerin; Gracen Caroline Rinaudo, daughter of Brandi and Christopher Paul Rinaudo; Castille Golden Robinson, daughter of Leigh Elizabeth Arnette and Alice and Jonas Mark Robinson; Laurel Ann Viguerie, daughter of Gwendolyn and David Michael Viguerie; Devyani Vij, daughter of Anjali and Mohit Vij; and Elizabeth Eloise Waguespack, daughter of Dr. Paul Joseph Waguespack and Glenda Waguespack.
A BRSO ensemble provided music for the presentation, which included the traditional waltz to “Moon River,” choreographed by Tranane Lissard, for the debs and their escorts. Following dinner and the presentation, guests danced to music by After Party.